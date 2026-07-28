Is Frank Sinatra Actually Buried With A Bottle Of Jack Daniel's?

In his heyday, Frank Sinatra had a gossip-worthy appetite. He was as famous for hits like "Fly Me to the Moon" as he was for his love of Italian-American food, steakhouses, and whiskey on the rocks. Specifically, Jack Daniel's. When the world-renowned entertainer passed away in 1998, it seemed only fitting that one of his favorite libations accompany him to the casket. According to multiple biographies, news reports, and family accounts, Sinatra really was buried with a bottle of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey. That wasn't the only personal item that accompanied him to the afterlife. Reports say his family also placed Sinatra's favorite candy, cherry Life Savers, a pack of Camel cigarettes, a Zippo lighter, and 10 dimes in his pocket — in case he needed to make a call from a pay phone in the great beyond.

Of all those necessities, the bottle of Jack was probably the most quintessentially Sinatra. The New Jersey-born singer's affection for Tennessee whiskey was well-known. Friends, fellow performers, and biographers recall that a bottle of Jack Daniel's was always listed on his rider and stocked in his dressing room before shows. Some of the foods Sinatra liked to nosh on before shows included Campbell's soup, egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, and a cheese and cracker tray, but Jack Daniel's, which he called the "nectar of the gods," was non-negotiable. Decades later, the distillery embraced this connection by releasing a premium expression called Sinatra Select.