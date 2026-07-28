How Long Can Leftover Food Be Kept In A Slow Cooker?

Slow cookers are quite possibly the greatest cooking invention for people with busy lives. No time to make dinner when you get home from work? No problem. Just prep your ingredients in the morning, plop them into a slow cooker, and let them simmer away all day. You'll have a perfectly delicious home-cooked meal when you return. Some slow cookers have timers to transfer from "cook" to "warm" settings to keep food warm. But how long can food stay in the slow cooker before it gets overcooked? Or worse, goes bad?

The answer is about two to four hours. Chefs say food can stay in the slow cooker on the warm setting for up to four hours without overcooking or spoiling. So no worries if you can't make it home right when the food's ready, or if you've already cozied up on the couch after dinner and don't plan on cleaning the kitchen right away. Just keep an eye on your slow cooker — some automatically shut off after a while. Once four hours are up, you'll need to transfer food to the refrigerator.

Why is that? According to the USDA, most slow cookers maintain a temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit on warm settings. But bacteria can start to grow on food at 140 degrees, which feels a little too close for comfort. Properly cooking and storing your food can help prevent you from getting sick.