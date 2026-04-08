You Might Be Storing Leftover Slow Cooker Meals Wrong — Here's What To Do Instead

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Ever make a slow cooker recipe and feel tempted to place the entire slow cooker into the refrigerator to store your leftovers? Clare Andrews, known as "the queen of gadget cookery" and author of "The Ultimate Slow Cooker Cookbook," wants you to think twice before you do that. "Slow cooker inserts (especially ceramic ones) hold heat really well. If you put the whole thing in the fridge, the food can stay warm for too long, sitting in the 'danger zone' ... where bacteria can grow," she explained.

In addition to that, Andrews pointed out that the slow cooker can make everything a little warmer in your fridge, which can spoil the other food stored within. It can also damage the structure of your slow cooker, as she explained: "Some slow cooker bases (the electrical part) should never be exposed to fridge moisture or condensation."

Andrews revealed the proper way of storing your leftover slow cooker meals, stating that you should "transfer food into shallow containers," instead. "This helps it cool quickly and evenly. Let it cool slightly ... Around 20-30 minutes at room temp is fine, don't leave it out for hours. And refrigerate promptly, ideally within 1-2 hours of finishing cooking," she added.