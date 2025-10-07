Save Your Leftover Mashed Potatoes For An Easy, Cheesy, Slow-Cooker Breakfast

Potatoes have to be the most versatile carbohydrate on earth, with numerous different types that can all be cooked using every imaginable method and transformed into countless different shapes and textures. Mashed potatoes are, of course, one of the most famous potato recipes, but they can be transformed further. So, if you're wondering what to do with leftover mashed potatoes, a cheesy slow-cooker breakfast casserole is in your future.

Our recipe for slow-cooker breakfast casserole is an easy dish that layers frozen hashbrowns, crumbled browned breakfast sausage, shredded cheese, and scrambled eggs in a slow-cooker. But you can swap the frozen hashbrowns for leftover mashed potatoes. Simply slather a layer of mashed potatoes as the foundation, topping it with crumbled sausage and shredded cheese, then pour half the mixture of scrambled seasoned eggs over top before repeating the process a second time. The eggs will seep into the layers below, seasoning them and binding them altogether as they cook and fluff up. The fat from the cheese and sausage drippings will likewise season the mashed potatoes and instill moisture. Unlike shredded slivers of hashed brown potatoes, the mashed potatoes will bring a silky, luxurious, melt-in-your-mouth consistency to contrast with the chewy sausage and melted cheese. If you don't have a slow-cooker, you can easily layer each ingredient into a casserole dish to bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for an hour.