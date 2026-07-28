Walmart is a versatile, one-stop shop for everything from new technology to niche snacks, and the superstore is well known for its impressive bakery selection, too. Whether you're picking up fresh bread for dinner or donut holes for breakfast, the aisle is packed with treats for every occasion. Even better are the Walmart bakery items that double as easy summer cookout desserts, like the Sock it to Me Crème Cake.

Created in the 1970s, the name is attributed to a comedic phrase from the era that essentially meant "give it to me" — and one taste of the cinnamon-rich cake will make you understand why everyone demanded another bite. Duncan Hines was responsible for the widespread popularity of the recipe in the 1960s, and it's still a favorite after all these years. An offshoot of the pound cake, a treat beloved down south, the cake embraces Southern flavors with its use of pecans. The nuts grow everywhere from Texas to Georgia and are the star of numerous desserts in the region.

Pecans give pound cakes a rich, Southern flair, and cinnamon only accentuates the decadent flavor. Walmart opted for Vietnamese cinnamon, a variety known for its bold, fiery flavor. The expert use of the spice makes it a draw for customers, as well as the cake's moist, soft consistency, and its addition of creamy icing.