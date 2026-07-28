One Of Walmart's Best Bakery Items This Summer Is A Classic Southern Dessert
Walmart is a versatile, one-stop shop for everything from new technology to niche snacks, and the superstore is well known for its impressive bakery selection, too. Whether you're picking up fresh bread for dinner or donut holes for breakfast, the aisle is packed with treats for every occasion. Even better are the Walmart bakery items that double as easy summer cookout desserts, like the Sock it to Me Crème Cake.
Created in the 1970s, the name is attributed to a comedic phrase from the era that essentially meant "give it to me" — and one taste of the cinnamon-rich cake will make you understand why everyone demanded another bite. Duncan Hines was responsible for the widespread popularity of the recipe in the 1960s, and it's still a favorite after all these years. An offshoot of the pound cake, a treat beloved down south, the cake embraces Southern flavors with its use of pecans. The nuts grow everywhere from Texas to Georgia and are the star of numerous desserts in the region.
Pecans give pound cakes a rich, Southern flair, and cinnamon only accentuates the decadent flavor. Walmart opted for Vietnamese cinnamon, a variety known for its bold, fiery flavor. The expert use of the spice makes it a draw for customers, as well as the cake's moist, soft consistency, and its addition of creamy icing.
Walmart's Sock it to Me Crème Cake is the highlight of any summer gathering
The incredible flavor and moist texture all make the Sock it to Me Crème Cake a bakery cake worth taking a trip to Walmart for this summer, but its substantial size is also something that should put it on your radar. The 28 ounce cake feeds up to 10 people for roughly $8; with other grocery stores charging double the price for cakes half the size. Walmart's Sock it to Me Crème Cake is both economical and a crowd-pleaser.
The cake's ability to feed a good number of people without breaking the bank is another bonus for customers, as is the decadent flavor that is far from saccharine. It switches up the original recipe slightly, adding a creamy vanilla icing on top that adds to the treat's richness. It's not too sweet, so whether you're hosting a daytime pool party or evening barbecue, the Sock it to Me Crème Cake is meant for every occasion.
Given its spiced flavor, the cake works well as a coffee cake alternative at brunch. Pair the treat with a mixed berry fruit salad brightened by a squeeze of lemon and some sweet tea and chipotle grilled chicken. Both foods are a great balance of sweet and spicy, with the poultry showing a depth of flavor with orange pekoe tea and chipotle peppers. If your Sock it to Me Crème Cake has managed to last until the evening, pair the treat with an equally cozy espresso martini.