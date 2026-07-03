6 Bakery Cakes That Are Worth The Trip To Walmart
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Walmart's bakery is home to plenty of standout sweet treats, from its underrated croissants to its various pastries, but the retailers cakes are arguably some of its most impressive offerings. Whether you're celebrating a birthday, hosting a gathering, or simply craving something sweet, there are plenty of options worth considering.
We searched through Walmart's selection and rounded up six cakes that Walmart customers love, so you can find something that suits your taste or fits a specific occasion. We looked through every bakery cake listed on Walmart's website in search of highly rated options with hundreds of reviews. We then dug deeper into positive customer feedback to identify praise for qualities such as flavor, texture, size, and value. There's a range of flavors and cake styles here as well, so you don't have to feel limited to chocolate or vanilla sponge. These are the crème de la crème.
Freshness Guaranteed 5-Inch Chocolate Cake
Made with moist chocolate sponge and topped with thick, fudgy chocolate buttercream frosting, Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed 5-Inch chocolate cake is a clear fan favorite. This decadent cake boasts thousands of five-star reviews on the company's website.
People seem to love everything about this cake, from its generous-yet-manageable size to its luxuriously rich flavor. "This cake might be small in size, but it's huge in taste!" wrote one reviewer. "Probably the best cake I've had in a very long time!" The size makes it perfect for more intimate celebrations when you want to make someone feel special without investing in an enormous cake from a specialist bakery. That said, while some customers buy it for birthday parties, others just like it as a tasty treat — there's no wrong occasion.
It strikes a perfect balance of flavors; it's sweet, but never cloying. Fans say the crumb is firm and holds up well, but not because it's too dry or dense. Some people like to refrigerate this cake and eat it cold, others prefer to enjoy it at room temperature, and some heat it briefly in the microwave and pair it with vanilla ice cream. It appears there's no incorrect way to serve this chocolate cake.
Freshness Guaranteed Triple Chocolate Cake with Hershey's Icing
If you're after a large sheet cake and still want something with oodles of chocolate, allow us to introduce you to Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed triple chocolate cake with Hershey's Icing. Ideal for larger celebrations, this hefty gateau serves 18.
Customer feedback portrays say this is a truly impressive cake that's thoroughly loaded with chocolate, and if it's the Hershey's brand name that's calling to you, you're not alone. "I bought it because it was Hershey and it did not disappoint," said one Walmart reviewer. "Not that plain old "store bought" cake you sometimes find. Certainly no leftovers!"
While you can easily find this in-store in refrigerated desserts section and purchase it as-is, you can take advantage of Walmart's cake customization service and give it a personal touch. Why not add the recipients name or a brief congratulatory message? But as one reviewer puts it this is the, "Best Birthday or any day cake!!" You don't have to wait around for a big celebration to try this treat.
Freshness Guaranteed Lemon Bundt Cake
If you prefer a lighter, zestier cake, you might want to pick up Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed lemon bundt cake. This moist treat beautifully blends together sweet and tangy elements, and customers say that it's delightfully fresh and lemony.
Reviewers on Walmart's website also love the soft texture and the balanced sweetness of the lemon icing — it doesn't taste like pure sugar, which is great for those who don't like cloying cakes. "If you like moist lemon cake this is definitely the one" wrote one customer. The say they tried it once, and now they buy it every time they order their groceries from Walmart. Customers also appreciate the low cost and great value of this 6-serving cake.
This is a terrific option when you want something less rich and more unique than a regular chocolate cake — it's bright coloring and unusual ring shape certainly make it stand out on a table. Plus, it's shelf-stable, which means you can buy it in advance of a party and not have to fret about serving it immediately or finding the perfect place to store it.
Marketside Chantilly and Berries Bar Cake
Whole Foods' Berry Chantilly cake may be the one receiving all the hype on social media, but did you know that Walmart has its own version that fans claim could rival it? The Marketside Chantilly and Berries bar cake features a vanilla sponge base, Chantilly-style filling, and layers of berry filling made from real strawberries, cranberries, and blueberries.
"Where have you been all my life?" one reviewer shared on Walmart's website. "Best cake I've ever had." Reviewers note the marvelously rich, moist, and creamy sponge and the all-star fruit filling that wonderfully balances the overall flavor profile. The cake is sweet but far from cloying, especially when balanced by the slightly tart berries and smooth cream. And while there isn't any fresh fruit garnishing the cake, the plain topping offers a blank canvas for you to jazz up yourself.
Customers say this cake is light, fresh, and airy, making it ideal for spring and summer festivities. It might not satisfy a sizeable party, but 9 servings should be sufficient for a large family.
Marketside Tiramisu Layer Cake
A classic tiramisu has deeply rich flavors and a unique texture that set it apart from most other cake-style desserts. It has a velvety quality from the mascarpone, heavy cream, and egg yolks that's sharply countered by the complex, bittersweet earthiness of those coffee-soaked ladyfingers. It can also be a hard dessert to get right.
Made without any artificial flavors or colors, Walmart's Marketside Tiramisu bar cake fully deserves its excellent reputation. It may be a modernized take on the classic recipe – with ingredients such as whipping cream, semi-sweet chocolate, cream cheese, and a cake base instead of ladyfingers, but this item still receives praise for its truly authentic flavor. "It looks and tastes like something you'd get at a restaurant," one Walmart customer noted.
People seem to genuinely appreciate the whipped cream topping, which manages to feel decadent without being too heavy or overly sweet. It's moist but not soggy with coffee, and it doesn't leave you with a potent bitter aftertaste. Customers also like the bar shape, which makes it easy to cut and serve. You can find this in the refrigerated section of the Walmart bakery.
Marketside French Style Cheesecake Dessert
For a classic cake without the bells and whistles, you should check out the Marketside French Style cheesecake, which customers call one of Walmart's best bakery items. Sure, Walmart offers other cheesecakes that are arguably more interesting, but this one is perfect for when you want the cake's flavor to speak for itself.
That said, this cheesecake does feature a have a mousse-like consistency and a graham cracker crust and topping that enhance the treat without straying too far from the traditional recipe. "So yummy [it] reminds me of my father's bakery cheesecake," said one reviewer on the Walmart site.
Many people say it tastes homemade, with a rich and fluffy texture that seems so decadent, you might not ever guess this cheesecake came from Walmart. Customers also like that it doesn't taste overly sweet. They consistently praise the tasty crust, too, noting how it's the perfect thickness for supporting the filling without tasting too dry. You'll also find this one in the refrigerated section of your Walmart's bakery.
Methodology
To make our selection, we first headed to the cake section on Walmart's website. We then filtered the options by the highest ratings, shortlisting products with more than 500 reviews and a rating of 4.5 stars or higher. We didn't include specific star ratings in this article, as they are subject to change.
The written feedback needed to include mentions of a cake's superior flavor, texture, or ingredient quality. We also looked for cakes that customers felt were reasonably sized, offered great value for money, and were suitable for feeding groups of people. We also wanted to include a range of cake styles and flavors to provide a range of options to suit different tastes.