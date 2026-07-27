Say Goodbye To Garden Slugs With This Kitchen Scrap (Not Beer Or Coffee Grounds)

Slugs can wreak havoc on gardens, taking huge bites out of any plant with tender or moisture-rich leaves. Beans, peas, tomatoes, leafy greens, and certain herbs are particularly vulnerable to their destruction. If you want a non-toxic slug deterrent that is safe for plants, pets, and the environment, an unusual kitchen scrap may be the best solution for your garden. Coconut shells can be used to attract, trap, and relocate these pesky mollusks.

You can repel slugs with spent coffee grounds, but it can be a messy and unreliable process. An alternative is to banish garden slugs with a cheap and easy beer trap, but this will kill them, and some home gardeners prefer a friendlier solution. Empty, halved coconut shells are the perfect pet-safe, eco-friendly control method. During the day, slugs look for shelter in shady, damp, hidden spots. Place the shells upside down or on their sides in shadowy parts of your garden to attract slugs, keeping them away from plants until you can relocate them.

Check the traps each morning before it gets too hot. If slugs are clinging to the underside or hiding in the soil beneath the shell, transfer them to your compost pile, where they will get to work breaking down organic scraps, or safely transport them to an area far from your garden. Slug season peaks in the spring and fall, so be consistent about leaving shells out and checking them during these periods. Once you've gone days or weeks without finding slugs in your traps, you can use the coconut shells in your smoker.