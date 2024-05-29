Stop Throwing Out Coconut Shells And Use Them In Your Smoker This Summer

Whole coconuts are one of the most overlooked fruits. Sure, you might use some of that delicious meat when baking a raspberry coconut cake or find yourself in need of its sweetened cream to give your pisco sour a tropical twist. But aside from making a signature cool and refreshing piña colada, it might surprise you to learn that a leftover coconut shell can also have a place in your cooking repertoire. TastingTable caught up with renowned New York City Chef Harold Moore in 2022 to talk about creative ways to use a whole coconut, and Chef Moore shared you should be using the shells when you smoke meat.

After you've removed all the flesh, cream, and liquid from a coconut, dry the shell (also called the husk) and save it to use when you are smoking chicken, pork, beef, or fish. If you have enough coconut shells, you can use them exclusively to smoke meat or you can mix them with other wood chips you might have on hand. The sweet, toasted coconut aroma and unique smoky notes will infuse whatever you've got in the smoker.