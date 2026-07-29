The Classic California Candy Shop Where Cher Was Working The Year She Met Sonny

Cher, the award-winning American singer, actress, and half of the pop duo Sonny and Cher, continues to reinvent herself. At 80 years old, she's still considered the "Goddess of Pop" — but when she was 16 and living in Los Angeles, California, she was just a regular teenager working at one of the best candy stores in California: See's Candies.

In the 10th grade, Cher dropped out of school and moved in with a friend. She worked at See's Candies by day and spent nights singing and dancing at clubs on the Sunset Strip. She met Sonny Bono on a double date. Bono asked her to move in as his housekeeper in exchange for rent. She quit her job at See's, and their friendship — and later romantic partnership — launched her career.

See's Candies, a quintessential California company, got its start in the 1920s. Charles See opened the first shop using his mother's recipes and the black-and-white color scheme it's known for. Many American businesses suffered during the 1930s and 1940s, but See's Candies survived the Great Depression and continued expanding into what it is today.