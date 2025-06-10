One Of Cher's Favorite Spots In NYC Has Been Her Go-To Since She Was A Teen
Have you ever thought, "If I could turn back time... I'd order that dessert all over again"? Well, the queen of turning back time, Cher, has, and she does. The iconic singer and actress revealed that one of her favorite places to frequent in New York City is Serendipity 3, the legendary dessert destination on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Known for its whimsical decor and extravagant sweets, the café is home to the famous original Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, a cult-favorite menu item and, yes, Cher's dessert of choice.
During a segment on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Fallon joked about how impossible it is to get into Serendipity 3, unless, of course, you're Cher. But the superstar didn't credit her fame. "I've known them since I was 19 years old. I can get in because I've got seniority," she quipped, just before Fallon surprised her with the café's signature Frrrozen Hot Chocolate — the over-the-top, slushy, chocolatey dessert, served in a giant goblet, piled high with whipped cream, and topped with chocolate flakes is practically synonymous with Serendipity 3 itself.
For Cher, whose connection to New York spans decades, Serendipity 3 is more than just a place to satisfy a sweet tooth—it's a nostalgic nod to her personal history, her love of all things lavish, and the magic of the city itself. Whether you're a local, a tourist, or a superstar with seniority, one thing is certain: the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is always worth the wait.
What makes Serendipity 3 so iconic?
Founded in 1954 by dessert devotees Calvin Holt, Stephen Bruce, and Patch Carradine, Serendipity 3 is more than a café — it's a New York City institution. Sure, the menu includes a $1,000 ice cream sundae dripping in edible gold and a Guinness World Record-holding burger, but the magic of Serendipity 3 goes far beyond its luxurious desserts and crystal goblets. Its eclectic décor and nostalgic charm have made it a magnet for icons from Marilyn Monroe and Andy Warhol- and now Cher.
Beyond the celebrity clientele, Serendipity 3 is a bona fide pop culture landmark. It famously took center stage in the early 2000s rom-com "Serendipity", where fate, romance, and dessert collide in an unforgettable scene with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale. The café also makes a cameo in "One Fine Day", starring Michelle Pfeiffer and George Clooney, further solidifying its status as the most cinematic café in Manhattan.
But for dessert lovers, Serendipity 3 will always be celebrated as the home of the iconic Frrrozen Hot Chocolate — And if you can't make it to NYC, you can always try your hand at a sweet tribute with one of our ultimate ice cream sundae recipe.