One Of Cher's Favorite Spots In NYC Has Been Her Go-To Since She Was A Teen

Have you ever thought, "If I could turn back time... I'd order that dessert all over again"? Well, the queen of turning back time, Cher, has, and she does. The iconic singer and actress revealed that one of her favorite places to frequent in New York City is Serendipity 3, the legendary dessert destination on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Known for its whimsical decor and extravagant sweets, the café is home to the famous original Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, a cult-favorite menu item and, yes, Cher's dessert of choice.

During a segment on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Fallon joked about how impossible it is to get into Serendipity 3, unless, of course, you're Cher. But the superstar didn't credit her fame. "I've known them since I was 19 years old. I can get in because I've got seniority," she quipped, just before Fallon surprised her with the café's signature Frrrozen Hot Chocolate — the over-the-top, slushy, chocolatey dessert, served in a giant goblet, piled high with whipped cream, and topped with chocolate flakes is practically synonymous with Serendipity 3 itself.

For Cher, whose connection to New York spans decades, Serendipity 3 is more than just a place to satisfy a sweet tooth—it's a nostalgic nod to her personal history, her love of all things lavish, and the magic of the city itself. Whether you're a local, a tourist, or a superstar with seniority, one thing is certain: the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is always worth the wait.