Serendipity3 Offers A $1,000 Ice Cream Sundae Overflowing With Gold

Inside Manhattan's Serendipity3, one ice cream sundae will have you opening not only your mouth but also your pocketbook. Clocking in at $1,000 per order, this dessert comes in a crystal goblet that you can take home as a souvenir to remember the time you shelled out a thousand bucks to satisfy your sweet tooth. Complete with an edible gold leaf on top, this dessert shows no restraint in trying to avoid earning a reputation as an expensive food that isn't worth the splurge. It's an effort that has earned the sundae a spot in the Guinness World Book of Records.

"We won a Guinness World Record for our 'Golden Opulence Sundae' in 2004, making it known as the 'Most Expensive Sundae in the World,'" Serendipity3's Creative Director and Chef Joe Calderone explained to Tasting Table. "It is such a treat and is so decadent!"

Serendipity3 created the Golden Opulence Sundae for Serendipity's 50th golden anniversary and the sundae has remained a mainstay on the menu ever since. Layers of 23-carat gold, creamy Tahitian vanilla ice cream made with beans from Madagascar, truffles, caramelized fruits, chocolate sauce, and sweet caviar made with Grand Marnier and passionfruit create a visual feast long before any of the elements touch the lips of the diner splurging on the order.