7 No-Sugar-Added Vanilla Ice Creams, Ranked
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Zero-sugar ice cream sounds like an oxymoron. As an ardent ice cream lover, it also sounds like my worst nightmare. I don't know about you, but I have a hard time getting along with better-for-you ice creams that come with big claims of reduced fat, fewer calories, or zero-sugar-added. It feels like zapping the magic right out of the frozen dessert, and it usually shows in the taste. Ice cream shops and retail brands struggle to get the flavor and consistency right when they don't have sugar in their ingredient arsenal. So much so that I'd rather commit to eating the real thing in moderation than deal with a disappointing substitute.
However, I'm not ready to give up on the category quite yet. There has to be some brand out there doing amazing and delicious things without boatloads of sugar, right? And with more brands than ever entering this more health-conscious dessert market, I figured now was a great time to give zero-sugar ice cream a second chance.
I recently picked up several different brands to try, all in the great equalizer of flavors: vanilla. I will note, most are zero-sugar-added, meaning they still have a touch of natural sugar per serving, but not nearly as much as regular ice creams. Once I was able to try them all, I ranked them based on their taste, texture, and similarity to true-to-form ice cream to find my favorite.
7. Purple Cow Zero-Sugar-Added Fat-Free Vanilla Ice Cream
Purple Cow is a brand sold exclusively at the Midwestern grocery chain Meijer. It's actually a nostalgic nod to the ice cream counters that used to operate inside the retailer's stores back in the day. Now, it's become a favorite in the area, and there's even a special sign and space carved out in the grocer's freezer aisle just for Purple Cow tubs and other frozen novelties.
From personal experience, I can tell you that the brand does have some genuinely delicious flavors in its repertoire, but the zero-sugar-added, fat-free vanilla flavor doesn't happen to be one of them. The deep yellow color tricked me at first into thinking I was in for a rich and custardy French-style ice cream packed with butterfat and egg yolks. Then, reality set in. I would describe the real consistency as a lower-quality soft serve — quick to melt with a strange elasticity to it. And somehow the taste is even more disappointing. It has a freezer-burnt kind of flavor, as though it had been sitting on a freezer shelf for a while. Later, it turns into a strong chemical taste that almost felt like it was burning in the back of my throat. I'll tolerate a taste that's slightly funky for a better-for-you ice cream with no fat and no added sugars. But this one just isn't worth it.
6. Giant Eagle No-Sugar-Added Vanilla Ice Cream
This is another Midwestern grocery brand — and another underwhelming vanilla ice cream. (I promise this isn't an accurate representation of the region's frozen desserts. The Midwest usually produces top-notch ice cream, especially here in Columbus.) The good news, though, is that Giant Eagle's version of no-sugar-added vanilla is an improvement compared to the kind churned out by Purple Cow. It's easier to eat, but it does have some problems of its own.
Rather than the buttery yellow hue of the previous ice cream, this one is essentially devoid of color — and the taste is every bit as boring as the look. The flavoring is so faint that it tastes more like plain ice cream than a true vanilla. I suppose I would take no taste over a chemical one, but it's still not exactly what you want from your frozen dessert. It also left behind an artificial sweetener aftertaste, which is likely a byproduct of the four-way blend of maltodextrin, sorbitol, polydextrose, and sucralose used in place of sugar.
The texture of this ice cream is actually a positive. Since it still uses real milk and cream, it's fluffy and melted onto my tongue. Its texture doesn't fully make up for its flavor woes, but it gives you a small glimpse of what ice cream should be like.
5. Breyers No-Added-Sugar Vanilla Ice Cream
Breyers is one of the few name brands in the taste test. Surprisingly, I had a hard time finding many big guys offering zero-sugar-added ice cream flavors. Lower-calorie, reduced-fat, and even protein-packed options are a dime a dozen, but many are still packed with at least some amount of added sugar. Breyers swoops in to save the day with its scoops, though, by offering both a Neapolitan-style ice cream and a classic vanilla flavor made with no added sugar.
Looks-wise, this ice cream is nearly identical to the pick from Giant Eagle. It may even be whiter. However, as soon as I tried it, the differences became clear. Breyers' take on the lighter ice cream trend has an even lighter texture, but still acts like true-to-form ice cream — likely thanks to the real cream and milk (though it uses skim milk). It was also more flavorful than Giant Eagle's, though that's not saying a lot. It has a pleasant milky taste with just a hint of vanilla, and even though it's sweetened with sucralose, it doesn't have a strong artificial edge.
Overall, I'd call it a middle-of-the-road option. I don't think I would ever mistake it for a traditional, full-sugar ice cream. But it would make for a decent bowlful — especially if you sprinkled it with jimmies or nuts.
4. Rebel Natural Vanilla Ice Cream
Rebel immediately gives itself away as a more health-friendly choice. When I first dug into the vanilla pint, it didn't glide into smooth scoops, but rather crumbled on contact (as Halo Top did before it changed its formula). Now, normal ice cream just doesn't do that. But Rebel doesn't make normal ice cream. The brand covers all your dietary bases with products that contain no lactose, low carbs, and zero added sugar, so they're keto-friendly. They do still have full fat, however, to maintain the integrity of real ice cream, at least to some extent.
Admittedly, the texture did get this pint off to a rocky start. But it continued to grow on me with each spoonful. The way it broke off into smaller pieces actually started to remind me of Dippin' Dots, like it was kept much colder than normal ice cream. As a big fan of Dippin' Dots, I wasn't completely put off by it, and I liked that it still melted as it should on my tongue. The flavor also makes up for the odd consistency. It has a natural, rich vanilla taste, perhaps from the egg yolks. It's also remarkably sweet, especially considering the pint contains no sugar whatsoever — not just no added sugar, but no sugar at all.
There are other options out there that deliver a more authentic ice cream experience. But for what it is, Rebel's pint isn't half-bad.
3. Edy's No-Sugar-Added Slow-Churned Vanilla Ice Cream
Edy's (or Dreyer's, if you happen to live in the Western half of the country) is famous for its slow-churned ice cream. Tubs in this signature line are said to offer half the fat of regular ice cream and fewer calories. The brand takes things a step further with its no-sugar-added variations in two flavors: Fudge Tracks and vanilla.
With all this big talk about the slow-churned process, I was hoping for something special from Edy's, and it didn't disappoint. The texture is where it really shines. It's thick and ultra dense, which translated into a creaminess that never feels too heavy. It feels like a more premium product, landing somewhere between standard ice cream and something like gelato or frozen custard.
Where it starts to lose me ever so slightly is the taste. Even though it sits at a good level of sweetness (powered by sucralose rather than sugar), the vanilla flavoring is light. It tasted like whey protein, especially in the aftertaste, and reminded me more of a vanilla protein shake than a frozen dessert. If that kind of flavor profile is your jam, then by all means go with Edy's. Otherwise, one of the next two picks may be better suited to your palate.
2. Kroger No-Sugar-Added 1883 Vanilla Ice Cream
If you're wondering what the 1883 means, you're not alone. That was the first thing that caught my eye when I picked up this sugar-free Kroger tub. Apparently, it's named for the year the grocery chain was founded: 1883. It used to be called "Vividly Vanilla," but I guess the store wanted something a little less descriptive and a bit more nostalgic.
Honestly, it doesn't really matter what Kroger calls it. Either way, it's a quality choice. It's the first one that just might have tricked me in a blind taste test. It's not too far from regular full-sugar ice cream at all. The sweet vanilla flavor is spot on, and despite the sucralose, it doesn't have that slightly off, artificial taste — at least, not one that I could detect. The consistency is also passable. It's light and smooth without any ice crystals or grittiness. There was one other ice cream I tried that surpassed Kroger's, particularly for its more indulgent texture. But I enjoyed these spoonfuls.
Of course, beyond just its no-added-sugar status, this tub is also lactose-free, reduced-fat, and low in sodium. At the same time, it clarifies that these other accolades don't necessarily make it a low-calorie food. Personally, I'm glad it adds this little tidbit. It's a great reminder that "better-for-you" doesn't automatically mean "health food."
1. Great Value Zero-Added-Sugar Vanilla Ice Cream
This Great Value ice cream is very similar to Kroger's — so much so that I questioned whether they could have come from the same supplier. You can never really rule it out. But the ingredient lists tell a slightly different story, and Walmart's Great Value brand feels like an all-around upgrade.
Just like Kroger's tub, this one does a good job of mimicking normal ice cream. Nothing about the texture or taste screams no-sugar-added. The vanilla flavoring is prominent, and the sucralose-induced sweetness is well-balanced. Where it really jumps the Kroger version is in its consistency. It's a bit more velvety, with a richer mouthfeel that sits a little longer on the tongue. If I had to venture a guess, I'd credit the buttermilk, which is added to the recipe on top of milk and cream. It really is a subtle difference, but it was enough to shift my preference from Kroger to Walmart and enough for this tub to come out on top in the taste test.
I will make one note: I don't love that this tub includes some bioengineered food ingredients and some artificial flavors. But solely from a flavor perspective, it's still a winner. If you're looking for a great-tasting vanilla ice cream without the sugar overload, this is the one to buy.
Methodology
The hunt for zero-sugar-added ice creams was both easy and challenging at the same time. There's bound to be at least a few options available at every grocery store you visit, but to collect a decent-sized stock of them, I had to venture to four different chains — both national and regional ones (here in Ohio). Narrowing down the search to vanilla added another layer of difficulty. There are some brands out there with zero-sugar-added options, yet no plain vanilla. Once I finally found a good selection from different brands, I brought them home to sample.
All the while, what I was really doing was comparing them with a classic, full-sugar vanilla ice cream. I still wanted that signature subtle sweetness and warm vanilla flavor. The consistency was also a top concern. I expected smooth and creamy scoops even when added sugar isn't in play. I also watched out for any kind of chemical-y or artificial flavor.
I didn't factor price into the rankings. Most brands I tried were reasonably priced anyway, perhaps with the exception of Rebel. I also overlooked a few more questionable ingredients in the name of flavor. I'd prefer to stay away from bioengineered and artificial ingredients, but I guess I'll let that slide for a zero-sugar-added ice cream that's nearly a dead ringer for the real thing.