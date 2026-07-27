7 No-Sugar-Added Vanilla Ice Creams, Ranked

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Zero-sugar ice cream sounds like an oxymoron. As an ardent ice cream lover, it also sounds like my worst nightmare. I don't know about you, but I have a hard time getting along with better-for-you ice creams that come with big claims of reduced fat, fewer calories, or zero-sugar-added. It feels like zapping the magic right out of the frozen dessert, and it usually shows in the taste. Ice cream shops and retail brands struggle to get the flavor and consistency right when they don't have sugar in their ingredient arsenal. So much so that I'd rather commit to eating the real thing in moderation than deal with a disappointing substitute.

However, I'm not ready to give up on the category quite yet. There has to be some brand out there doing amazing and delicious things without boatloads of sugar, right? And with more brands than ever entering this more health-conscious dessert market, I figured now was a great time to give zero-sugar ice cream a second chance.

I recently picked up several different brands to try, all in the great equalizer of flavors: vanilla. I will note, most are zero-sugar-added, meaning they still have a touch of natural sugar per serving, but not nearly as much as regular ice creams. Once I was able to try them all, I ranked them based on their taste, texture, and similarity to true-to-form ice cream to find my favorite.