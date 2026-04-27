The 11 Best Ice Cream Spots In Columbus

In the Midwest, ice cream is its own food group. If the Great Plains are the Breadbasket of the United States, then the Midwest is the sundae bowl of the country. The region has access to a wide range of dairy farms and takes full advantage of it. Ice cream parlors are sprinkled wherever you might wander. They may be in the form of mom-and-pop shops, centuries-old creameries, or even roaming food trucks, but each one serves a taste of sweet tradition.

Ohio may be the Eastern gateway to the Midwest, but we hold our own in the ice cream conversation. And Columbus, located in the heart of the state, is home to a particularly stacked lineup of ice cream destinations. Standout cones, shakes, and soft serve can be found right in the city. But some of the best also require a bit of a drive out to the suburbs — where things move a little slower, but the ice cream sells just as fast.

Summer or winter, rain or shine, I can't get enough. And today, I'm giving you the full scoop on the Columbus ice cream scene and where you can find the absolute best licks throughout the city and metro region, based on personal experience and local recommendations. These are the shops with the highest-quality, tastiest, and most reputable ice cream offerings.