The 11 Best Ice Cream Spots In Columbus
In the Midwest, ice cream is its own food group. If the Great Plains are the Breadbasket of the United States, then the Midwest is the sundae bowl of the country. The region has access to a wide range of dairy farms and takes full advantage of it. Ice cream parlors are sprinkled wherever you might wander. They may be in the form of mom-and-pop shops, centuries-old creameries, or even roaming food trucks, but each one serves a taste of sweet tradition.
Ohio may be the Eastern gateway to the Midwest, but we hold our own in the ice cream conversation. And Columbus, located in the heart of the state, is home to a particularly stacked lineup of ice cream destinations. Standout cones, shakes, and soft serve can be found right in the city. But some of the best also require a bit of a drive out to the suburbs — where things move a little slower, but the ice cream sells just as fast.
Summer or winter, rain or shine, I can't get enough. And today, I'm giving you the full scoop on the Columbus ice cream scene and where you can find the absolute best licks throughout the city and metro region, based on personal experience and local recommendations. These are the shops with the highest-quality, tastiest, and most reputable ice cream offerings.
Jeni's Ice Creams
You don't have to be a Columbus local to know all about Jeni's. The company is now a national ice cream operation, with close to 90 scoop shops across 15 states and a presence in grocery store freezers across the country. However, you do have to be a Columbus local to feel that slight ping of pride every time you see that cursive orange logo or those colorful pints outside of the 614 area code.
Founder Jeni Britton just has a way with ice cream. You'll never find a boring flavor in her cones or cups. She's built a reputation for trend-forward scoops backed by a creamy, buttery base and a set of high standards. This is the formula she used when she first opened up shop in 2002 at downtown North Market — a century's old public market for local vendors — and has upheld ever since. Now, her eight locations sprinkled throughout the greater Columbus area are iconic hotspots (cold spots?) for afternoon pick-me-ups or after-dinner treats.
After making their way through the always out-the-door line, customers can get a taste of classics like Brambleberry Crisp and Gooey Butter Cake. Or maybe indulge in a pop culture collaboration. Jeni's once created a Biscuits with the Boss flavor inspired by "Ted Lasso," and more recently, in 2026, took a walk on the royal side with the "Bridgerton"-inspired flavors like Queen Charlotte Sponge Cake and Earl Grey Crème Brûlée.
Multiple locations
Hebron Dari Bar
You'll have to venture about 30 minutes from downtown to reach this sweet little gem, but that's also part of the charm. Long drives that end in ice cream are kind of our speciality here in the Midwest, and Hebron Dari Bar makes for the perfect small-town destination.
The ice cream stand has been an institution in the area since 1966, and it's best known for its soft serve, which it plops into cones, turns into sundaes, and spins up into milkshakes or malts. It offers a few other treats as well, like slushies, and its food menu is just as extensive as the sweets menu. Ohio favorites like cheeseburgers, fried bologna, chicken salad, and sloppy Joes, all make the cut. This is what makes it such a great stop after a long day on Buckeye Lake — an affordable spot that the entire family can agree on. Around here, we just have to make sure to get our fill during those warmer months. The Dari Bar typically doesn't open until late February or early March and closes up shop in the fall, making those winter blues hit a little harder. But that first cone in spring just tastes that much sweeter.
facebook.com/p/Hebron-Dari-Bar-100090435217916
(740) 928-5101
103 W Main St, Hebron, OH 43025
Johnson's Real Ice Cream
Just so we never forget, Johnson's reminds us right there in its name that it churns out real, authentic ice cream. The joint first opened in the historic suburb of Bexley in 1950 and, over 75 years later, stands as a multi-generational ice cream mainstay. The best thing about it is that it's Ohio through and through, starting with the sourcing. Everything is local, and most ingredients actually come from within a 300-mile radius. So you can always count on those premium scoops to be fresh.
What also keeps locals coming back are the flavors inspired by the state, like Columbus Crunch and Buckeye Fever, the latter of which is packed with peanut butter ice cream and plenty of chocolate chips — an ode to the candy version of our unofficial state nut. But that's just the tip of the ice cream iceberg. Johnson's carries about 50 to 60 flavors at any given time — including sorbet and both dairy-free and sugar-free options.
Johnson's recently celebrated its 10th local shop opening, so Columbusites are never far from the rich scoops. But you can also bring that taste right to you with its catering options. There's nothing better than arriving at a wedding or event and seeing that old-school ice cream truck roll up or the Johnson's sundae bar prepped with flavors and plenty of toppings.
Multiple locations
Whit's Frozen Custard
When you're at your wits' end and hankering for a cup of frozen custard, it has to be Whit's. The shop dishes out some of my absolute favorite scoops of all time, which is saying a lot considering I am quite the frozen dessert fiend. It's the kind of place where you can order the plain vanilla and still be happy as a clam, thanks to the custard's extra-thick texture and smooth flavor — achieved by its higher percentage of milkfat and egg yolk. This is a good thing, considering the fact that vanilla stands as one of just three flavor options on the menu, alongside chocolate and a rotating flavor of the week (sometimes a flavor of the day as well). This just proves that Whit's focuses on quality over quantity.
Don't think this means your ordering options are limited, though. Whit's still has plenty of range. You can turn your custard into a sundae, milkshake, or Whitser (the chain's version of a Blizzard) with its extensive list of toppings. It has everything from syrups and fruits to nuts and candies for you to make it your own. You can even get your custard smooshed in between two cookies — that's what they call a Whittie. Whit's got its start in Granville, Ohio, in 2003 and has since grown to 38 locations across the state, with a presence in nine other states as well.
Multiple locations
Little Ladies Soft Serve
Small but mighty Little Ladies Soft Serve got its start in 2018 as a simple food truck — and one that was converted from an old postal vehicle, at that. But it's turned into kind of a big deal in the Columbus area. It's the place to go when you want both quality soft serve and a dessert worthy of an Instagram pic or two.
The business is all about jimmies, but also sundaes with pre-selected toppings, each one given its own unique name. For example, the Essie combines lemon Cornflake crunch, raspberry sauce, and whipped cream, while Luella is s'mores-inspired with a brown butter graham cracker crumble, Nutella, and a roasted marshmallow. And for those days you simply can't pick, you can even opt for the sundae flight featuring three sundaes of your choice (who are we kidding? It's still hard to pick!)
You can still find the Little Ladies truck decorated in bright sprinkles traveling around town, but it now has a permanent brick-and-mortar home in the suburb of Westerville as well. Plus, if you're hosting a party or event, the Ladies are there for you. The sundae truck is available to book, as well as the brand's ice cream sandwich cart, which combines its soft serve with homemade cookies.
(614) 420-6305
673 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH 43082
Dulce Vida Ice Cream Factory
¡Viva Dulce Vida! The shop brings an entirely new style of ice cream to the Columbus area, and I fully embrace it. It's a traditional paletería, serving up Mexican-style, made-in-house ice cream alongside popsicles, crepes, and other sweet treats. And the flavors are unlike anything else you'll find around the city.
With around 50 options in rotation – including dairy-free and sorbet offerings — the menu leans into picks that are every bit as adventurous as they are authentic, like guava, tamarind, esquimal, tequila and almonds, and even queso. Each one offers something new and unexpected, yet undeniably yummy in its own way.
At each of its five Columbus locations, ice cream is Dulce Vida's bread and butter. But why stop there? Each location is also stocked with an impressive selection of Mexican street food eats. On the lighter side, there are picks like elote (Mexican street corn) or piña loca, loaded with fruit, chamoy, Tajín, and tamarind candy. If you're craving something that eats more like a meal, options like sincronizadas, tortas, and walking tacos have you covered. It's hard to go wrong with flavors this true to their roots — especially when they're followed up with a creamy ice cream dessert that captures classic Mexican flavors to a T.
Multiple locations
Graeter's Ice Cream
If you are from Cincinnati and reading this, rest assured that Columbus is not trying to take credit for your pride and joy ice cream shop. Rather, Columbusites are simply grateful that you were kind enough to share with your Northeast neighbors.
Graeter's was born in Cincy over 150 years ago and has made a name for itself with its French pot technique. If you're unfamiliar, essentially the process involves spinning ingredients in 2½ gallon metal pots that are surrounded by a freezing element. This allows the ice cream to freeze slowly, creating a texture that has less air and more density. The method is also how it produces its unique chocolate chunks. As chocolate is poured right into the spinning pots, it forms into hardened shards. And if you've ever been to Graeter's — in Ohio, or in nearby states like Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, or Pennsylvania — you know that the brand's best flavors include these sizable chocolate chips. Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip is a local favorite, but other Graeter's ice cream flavors like S'mores, Mocha Chocolate Chip, and Cookie Dough Chocolate Chip deserve some love as well.
Of course, we also can't forget about the bold swing the shop took in 2025. Graeter's partnered with another Cincinnati legend, Skyline Chili, and came out with a cinnamon-y Skyline Spice flavor. It was a risk, but one that paid off and earned it the title of Dairy Foods' Dairy Product of the Year.
Multiple locations
Gelatolicious
Gelatolicious can be found inside another beloved Columbus establishment:The Pancake House Family Diner. The counter may be humble and unassuming, but it offers patrons a detour to Italy without ever setting foot outside of the central Ohio city.
Even though the shop opened in 2019, it's quickly made a name for itself thanks to its true Italian roots. Gelatolicious was started by first-generation Italians who certainly know a thing or two about artisan-style gelato. It's made from scratch on-site without any shortcuts or pre-made mixes. Plus, in true gelato style, it has fewer calories and fat than ice cream, yet it's somehow creamier and, depending on who you ask, more decadently delicious.
Gelatolicious carries a stout selection of gelato and sorbetto flavors that are constantly rotating by season. You have Italian must-tries like the Sicilian Pistachio, Tiramisu, and Zabaglione, which marries Italian eggnog with Marsala wine. Banana caramel is another one you don't want to miss — it's like a frozen version of bananas Foster — and if you're looking for more of a caffeine jolt, you can also opt for an affogato, which combines espresso and gelato. The shop recommends the Fior di Latte flavor for the best results.
(614) 987-6014
1182 E Powell Rd, Lewis Center, OH 43035
Toft's Grand Scoop
Located in Sandusky, Toft's holds the title of Ohio's oldest dairy, with roots dating back to 1900. It started as a horse-and-buggy milk peddling operation. The company's famed ice cream parlor is also situated there, but Columbus is also host to its own Toft's outpost. It's been dubbed "Toft's Grand Scoop" — fittingly planted in the neighborhood of Grandview Heights — and while it doesn't offer all 50 ice cream and yogurt flavors available at the main location, it still delivers that signature sweet treat magic.
This Columbus shop still brings 24 hand-dipped flavors to the community. Some pay homage to Toft's Ohio heritage, like Lake Erie Cookie Island Monster and Super Duper Scoop — the dairy's take on the Midwest favorite Superman ice cream. Blueberry Waffle Cone is another standout, with bits of chocolate-covered waffle cone mixed right into the ice cream for an added layer of texture.
All the scooping and blending is overseen by Tilly, the cool, sunglass-wearing cow whose face is stamped on the wall. And if you're lucky, your cone or cup might even come staring back at you through a pair of sugary googly eyes — a playful touch that's part of the Grand Scoop's charm.
(614) 674-6111
1288 W 5th Ave, Columbus, OH 43212
The Dairy Hut
The Dairy Hut shares many similarities with Hebron Dari Bar. It's also a two-in-one ice cream and grub joint located in a small town just east of the city. But there are a few distinct differences that make it stand out. First off, it's not located in Hebron but in the city of Pataskala, and second, it's known for two things in particular: an outstanding number of soft-serve flavors and its Coneys.
The 2026 menu features 36 different soft-serve flavors. It covers everything from bright, fruity picks like lemon, black cherry cordial, and piña colada to more indulgent options such as German chocolate, maple nut, and brownie batter. You can enjoy it the traditional way in a cup or cone, or take it a step further with milkshakes, fully loaded sundaes, Blitzers blended with candy or cookies, or even ice cream nachos served over a bed of waffle cone chips — something you certainly don't see every day. On the savory side, Coneys, complete with a secret-recipe Coney sauce, are a centerpiece of the food menu, though there are plenty of other solid options to back them up, including bratwurst and pub burgers.
All of this comfort food goodness is housed in a tiny roadside barn-style building — a true hole-in-the-wall spot you might miss if it weren't for the constant line that forms out front during the months of March through October.
(740) 919-5144
42 S Main St, Pataskala, OH 43062
Mardi Gras Ice Cream
Mardi Gras Ice Cream: where every flavor is like a bead-throwing festival for your taste buds. The parlor features one of the most diverse ice cream lineups you're likely to find in Columbus, with flavors divided into three distinct categories: classic, premium, and signature. The classic tier is where you'll find familiar and simple recipes like chocolate, butter pecan, and vanilla chocolate chip. Then, the shop cranks it up a notch in the premium category with flavors like NY Cheesecake, Green Tea, and Roasted Banana. And finally, things get really interesting when you reach the signature level. Here, Indian-inspired flavors are on full display, including Chikoo, Paan, and Kesar Pista, which features a blend of saffron, cardamom, almond, and pistachio. It's a colorful collection of globally inspired scoops, and what makes it even more special is that everything is homemade.
From the outside, the shop is fairly modest, tucked into a strip mall near the Dublin area. You'd never guess so many enticing global flavors were waiting inside, along with milkshakes, sundae creations, and even made-to-order ice cream cakes — the kind of confection that was made for celebration, but so good that waiting for the next special occasion to indulge seems impossible.
(614) 766-2020
1947 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH 43235
Methodology
As an Ohio native and someone who has lived in Columbus for the past 12 years, I've had the pleasure of visiting the majority of these ice cream shops myself. Years of scooping, sipping, and sampling have revealed some of the best creamy creations the city has to offer, and I used this personal experience to start my list. In addition, I relied on input from other local ice cream lovers and also took to social media sites like Reddit and Facebook to get a more complete picture from the community of the best shops in the city and the broader Columbus metro region, which spans several surrounding counties.
I included ice cream shops that stood out, first and foremost, due to their quality and taste. They're the kind of spots where you can't go wrong with any flavor, and it's consistently delicious on every visit. Then, I also looked for ice cream stands and parlors that offer something unique — the true cherry on top. Some lean into creative small-batch techniques, while others offer international flavors. Some got their start in the back of a truck, and others simply offer the most extensive list of menu items you've ever seen, so there's always something for everyone and something different to try each time you visit. It all adds up to a diverse Columbus ice cream scene, and I couldn't be happier to have all these flavors right in my backyard.