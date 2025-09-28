Why Dippin' Dots Must Have A Separate Freezer At The Store

Dippin' Dots are a quintessentially '80s invention, and they've been popularly served at malls, sports stadiums, and amusement parks since. Yet, part of the novelty of this frozen creation is also what nearly led to its downfall. To preserve its unique spherical shape and texture, Dippin' Dots have to be stored at a temperature of -40 degrees Fahrenheit while ice cream is typically kept at around -10 degrees Fahrenheit for easy scooping. In order to keep these small spheres of ice cream from sticking together and intact, special storage units had to be regulated at temperatures lower than traditional ice cream.

As a result, Dippin' Dots required separate storage units set apart from the freezers already placed in markets and groceries. In the beginning of the brand's history, the task of distributing the special freezers to franchise owners became a significant hurdle. Ultimately, the logistics and costs associated with getting the super-cold freezers to stores and distributors inhibited the brand's' growth into the grocery sector. But, thanks to the entrepreneurial creativity of small business owners and some brand development, you can find Dippin' Dots products in stores. However, those classic Dippin' Dots flavors will still be in a separate freezer.