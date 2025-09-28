Why Dippin' Dots Must Have A Separate Freezer At The Store
Dippin' Dots are a quintessentially '80s invention, and they've been popularly served at malls, sports stadiums, and amusement parks since. Yet, part of the novelty of this frozen creation is also what nearly led to its downfall. To preserve its unique spherical shape and texture, Dippin' Dots have to be stored at a temperature of -40 degrees Fahrenheit while ice cream is typically kept at around -10 degrees Fahrenheit for easy scooping. In order to keep these small spheres of ice cream from sticking together and intact, special storage units had to be regulated at temperatures lower than traditional ice cream.
As a result, Dippin' Dots required separate storage units set apart from the freezers already placed in markets and groceries. In the beginning of the brand's history, the task of distributing the special freezers to franchise owners became a significant hurdle. Ultimately, the logistics and costs associated with getting the super-cold freezers to stores and distributors inhibited the brand's' growth into the grocery sector. But, thanks to the entrepreneurial creativity of small business owners and some brand development, you can find Dippin' Dots products in stores. However, those classic Dippin' Dots flavors will still be in a separate freezer.
The challenges and creative innovations that keep Dippin' Dots cold
While small business owners were figuring out ways to store and transport Dippin' Dots using freezer bags, dry ice, and ultra cold freezers, executives at Dippin' Dots turned back to the drawing board. In their effort to figure out ways to get the unique product into store displays, they came up with something new: Dippin' Dots Sundaes. The product carefully layers cookie pieces, traditional ice cream, and flavored toppings with Dippin' Dots and packages them in such a way that insulates and preserves the sweet orbs. You may have seen boxes of Dippin' Dots Sundaes sold in stores, as they can be stored in grocery store freezers.
Dippin' Dots are made in a separate facility and flash frozen with liquid nitrogen – meaning they have to be kept very cold before reaching the mouths of hungry consumers. While this does mean that the original product still requires a separate freezer, and is therefore more difficult to find in stores, making Dippin' Dots at home is easier than you think. You'll just need to be prepared to eat your cold creation before the pieces turn into melted, misshapen messes — or you can take a page out of the Dippin' Dots Sundaes' strategy and carefully layer your homemade treats with scoops of ice cream, cookie crumbles, and flavored sauces.