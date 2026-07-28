McDonald's Vs Burger King Vs Wendy's — Which Has A Better Double Cheeseburger?

One of life's finest simple pleasures is biting into a fast-food double cheeseburger. Sure, homemade is hard to beat, but sometimes you're craving something quick on the go. In the battle between the biggest names in fast food, there can only be one winner. McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King all offer decent double cheeseburgers, but in our ranking of fast-food double-cheeseburgers, Burger King came out on top between the three popular chains. McDonald's version, which came in last, "was surprisingly dry," according to our taste tester, who found the patties lacking in both juiciness and flavor. Wendy's Double Stack finished sixth and fared a bit better, but relying on just one slice of cheese left the burger feeling a little unbalanced.

Burger King's flame-grilled approach made all the difference, earning it the number-five spot. "The burger tasted robust, like it was fresh off the grill at a family barbecue, with lots of savory smokiness," our tester wrote. The patties also had much better seasoning than either Wendy's or McDonald's and weren't held back by a lack of cheese. Overall, despite its smaller size, the balance of flavors and toppings helped it come out on top — and the seeded bun sealed the deal. If you're choosing between these three drive-thru classics, Burger King is the one we'd recommend.