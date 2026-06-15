The Best Fast Food Double Cheeseburger Is Made Smash-Style

About the only way to improve upon the simple pleasures of a fast food cheeseburger is to double it up. With so many popular burger chains to choose from, finding the very best double cheeseburger is quite the feat. In Tasting Table's rankings of fast food double cheeseburgers from worst to best, Shake Shack's Double ShackBurger smashed the competition.

Per Tasting Table's assessment, Shake Shack's double cheeseburger is exemplary of the well-established fact that smash burgers are better than regular burgers. Our writer pointed out that while the ShackBurger was a "pretty simple affair," noting the inclusion of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce, making it a double resulted in twice as much cheese. She also applauded the patties for having the best texture and a mouthwatering flavor. Though the potato bun didn't quite house her double cheeseburger with the utmost structural integrity, the overall composition provided the authentic tastes and consistency of a familiar fast food favorite.

Fans across the internet share this positive opinion, touting ShakeShack's offering as an optimal choice of cheeseburger. One Redditor calls the double cheeseburger "infinitely better than In-N-Out," while others use words like "fabulous," "amazing," and "yummy" to describe it.