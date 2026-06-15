The Best Fast Food Double Cheeseburger Is Made Smash-Style
About the only way to improve upon the simple pleasures of a fast food cheeseburger is to double it up. With so many popular burger chains to choose from, finding the very best double cheeseburger is quite the feat. In Tasting Table's rankings of fast food double cheeseburgers from worst to best, Shake Shack's Double ShackBurger smashed the competition.
Per Tasting Table's assessment, Shake Shack's double cheeseburger is exemplary of the well-established fact that smash burgers are better than regular burgers. Our writer pointed out that while the ShackBurger was a "pretty simple affair," noting the inclusion of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce, making it a double resulted in twice as much cheese. She also applauded the patties for having the best texture and a mouthwatering flavor. Though the potato bun didn't quite house her double cheeseburger with the utmost structural integrity, the overall composition provided the authentic tastes and consistency of a familiar fast food favorite.
Fans across the internet share this positive opinion, touting ShakeShack's offering as an optimal choice of cheeseburger. One Redditor calls the double cheeseburger "infinitely better than In-N-Out," while others use words like "fabulous," "amazing," and "yummy" to describe it.
The joys of a Shake Shack Double ShackBurger
If you want to try this favored fast food fare, hit up your local Shake Shack and treat yourself to a savory smashburger. This delightful double cheeseburger can be customized with your choice of additional toppings, including sliced onion, avocado, bacon, cherry peppers, or crispy onions. Truly, what makes this classic double cheeseburger the best is its simple ingredients complementing a duo of burgers with an irresistible crisp outside and tender inside.
Of course, not all customers are satisfied with this burger. One Redditor says of the burger, "Good tasting but, for the money it just wasn't that filling." Others chime in to critique Shake Shack's prices as being especially high for fast food. A need for toppings was also mentioned. "Adding onions and pickles is absolutely essential at Shake Shack. Otherwise the burgers are really lacking in flavor and texture," someone wrote.
While this double smashburger-style cheeseburger blew away its counterparts, you can always opt for a homemade version that's more affordable yet still inspired by the fast food item. Try preparing your own copycat version of this popular burger to your exact specifications. It might not be the same as a Shake Shack cheeseburger, but you'll get the satisfying smashburger consistency and an approximation of the fast food experience. No matter how you choose to enjoy a Shake Shack Double ShackBurger, it will be love at first bite.