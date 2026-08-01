Whopper Vs Bacon King: What's The Actual Difference

For decades, Burger King has touted the Whopper as "the" burger. The Burger Wars with McDonald's, the "Have It Your Way" campaign, and 2026's rollout of the updated Whopper have all focused on the chain's most iconic burger, but it's far from the only signature sandwich the King offers. Aside from staples like Original Chicken, the Big Fish sandwich, the Rodeo Burger, and a regular hamburger, the other big, beefy burger that gives even the Double Whopper a run for its money is the Bacon King. Both are filling and packed with flavorful toppings, but they have some significant differences.

The easily upgradeable Whopper stands out visually from the Bacon King thanks to the veggie toppings. A standard Whopper comes with lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomato, which are usually visible at a glance, at least in ads. The Bacon King is carnivore-focused and is stacked with two ¼-lb patties, two slices of cheese, and bacon.

Both come on a sesame seed bun, and under the bun, the Whopper and the Bacon King both get mayo and ketchup. However, there's substantially more protein in a Bacon King as a result of the bacon, cheese, and extra patty. A Whopper has 34 grams of protein, while the Bacon King more than doubles it with 69 grams. The Bacon King also nearly doubles the sodium of the Whopper, with 2,330 milligrams compared to 1,250. Cholesterol, fat, and saturated fat in the Bacon King are also more than double that of the Whopper.