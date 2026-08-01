Whopper Vs Bacon King: What's The Actual Difference
For decades, Burger King has touted the Whopper as "the" burger. The Burger Wars with McDonald's, the "Have It Your Way" campaign, and 2026's rollout of the updated Whopper have all focused on the chain's most iconic burger, but it's far from the only signature sandwich the King offers. Aside from staples like Original Chicken, the Big Fish sandwich, the Rodeo Burger, and a regular hamburger, the other big, beefy burger that gives even the Double Whopper a run for its money is the Bacon King. Both are filling and packed with flavorful toppings, but they have some significant differences.
The easily upgradeable Whopper stands out visually from the Bacon King thanks to the veggie toppings. A standard Whopper comes with lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomato, which are usually visible at a glance, at least in ads. The Bacon King is carnivore-focused and is stacked with two ¼-lb patties, two slices of cheese, and bacon.
Both come on a sesame seed bun, and under the bun, the Whopper and the Bacon King both get mayo and ketchup. However, there's substantially more protein in a Bacon King as a result of the bacon, cheese, and extra patty. A Whopper has 34 grams of protein, while the Bacon King more than doubles it with 69 grams. The Bacon King also nearly doubles the sodium of the Whopper, with 2,330 milligrams compared to 1,250. Cholesterol, fat, and saturated fat in the Bacon King are also more than double that of the Whopper.
The King of flavor
Both the Whopper and the Bacon King feature flame-grilled patties, so you get that smoky, savory taste throughout. The texture of the Whopper is noticeably different, especially if you get one with still-crispy lettuce, crunchy pickles, and onion. The vegetables provide contrast to the beef patty but also bring that freshness and acidity that a Bacon King lacks.
If the bacon on your Bacon King is crispy, you'll get a bit of textural contrast there, but otherwise, with both sauces and melty cheese, it tends to feel softer and more one-note overall. That said, the cheese, bacon, and beef patties bring a much stronger salty and umami punch than a Whopper offers. For fans of a meaty cheeseburger, it hits hard.
The ketchup is the only real source of acid and brightness on a Bacon King, bringing a little pop of sweetness as well. It can be subtle, and it will mix with the melted cheese and mayo to make a creamy, often messy addition that works well with the salty bacon. Some Reddit fans recommend asking for light ketchup and mayo because Burger King can go "a little too hard with the condiments." Others prefer it messy, and that's another way the Bacon King stands out from the Whopper.
The updated Whopper has won over some fans. "The sweetness and suppleness of the bun gave way to the warm sharp spark of freshly cut tomatoes," said one Redditor. "Perfectly balanced." The Whopper also gets tweaked frequently as Burger King tries out variants like the Peppercorn BLT Whopper, which we loved. The Bacon King mostly stays the same, which is just as well since we ranked it one of Burger King's best burgers.