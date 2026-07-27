Not Whirlpool: This Affordable Dishwasher Earns High Marks From Consumer Reports
What's in a name? That which we call Whirlpool, by any other name, would still wash dishes just as clean. Have you ever wondered whether you're overpaying for appliances purely on the grounds of brand loyalty or even recognizability? Don't get us wrong, there's a reason why certain household names carry weight, but it would be a mistake to overlook other companies that offer products that are just as good — and at a much lower price point. According to a ranking by Consumer Reports that determined the four best dishwashers under $500, the Midea MDF24P2BWW deserves your consideration.
Currently available at Lowe's for $299, this dishwasher is best described as simple and efficient. It showed good washing performance on both the top and bottom rack, is straightforward to use, dries dishes to perfection, and comes with the convenient function of a delayed start. Despite its low price, it holds the title of an Energy Star appliance and will only cost you about $88 per year in terms of utility bills. It comes in three different styles — white, black, and stainless steel (priced slightly higher at $329) — so you can effortlessly match the appliance to your existing kitchen decor.
The downside of this dishwasher is that it can be quite noisy, and some customers have complained about its limited loading capacity. It's also far from a high-tech appliance, so if you're looking for touch screens and app integrations, this model is not for you.
Midea may be lesser known than Whirlpool, but it's a solid brand that'll spare your wallet
Despite its lesser known recognition, Midea is a Fortune 500 company with a large global presence. It makes more than just dishwashers — some of its products have featured on our lists of the absolute best air fryer toaster ovens (according to reviews) and the best chest freezers. As for the affordable MDF24P2BWW dishwasher model, it didn't just receive a good rating from Consumer Reports; it also ranked highly among customers. The appliance has hundreds of 5-star reviews on Lowe's website, with many praising its simplicity and great functionality.
"So sleek and beautiful in my kitchen. The dishes came out so clean. For a sale item everyone thought was cheap and not powerful, was proven very wrong," wrote an impressed customer. "One thing I really love is that it has actual buttons instead of a touchscreen. The buttons feel solid and reliable, and I like not having to deal with fingerprints or accidental taps," said another Lowe's reviewer of the dishwasher's traditional design.
Some shoppers were also pleasantly surprised by the features they didn't initially expect to get for such a low price. "This is a dishwasher with many hidden surprises, a light, silverware basket that can be made into 3 baskets, it is quiet, the selection of buttons for your cycles are way cool," shared another satisfied Lowe's customer. Overall, this dishwasher is basic, inexpensive, and gets the job done — and sometimes, that's really all you need.