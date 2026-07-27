Not Whirlpool: This Affordable Dishwasher Earns High Marks From Consumer Reports

What's in a name? That which we call Whirlpool, by any other name, would still wash dishes just as clean. Have you ever wondered whether you're overpaying for appliances purely on the grounds of brand loyalty or even recognizability? Don't get us wrong, there's a reason why certain household names carry weight, but it would be a mistake to overlook other companies that offer products that are just as good — and at a much lower price point. According to a ranking by Consumer Reports that determined the four best dishwashers under $500, the Midea MDF24P2BWW deserves your consideration.

Currently available at Lowe's for $299, this dishwasher is best described as simple and efficient. It showed good washing performance on both the top and bottom rack, is straightforward to use, dries dishes to perfection, and comes with the convenient function of a delayed start. Despite its low price, it holds the title of an Energy Star appliance and will only cost you about $88 per year in terms of utility bills. It comes in three different styles — white, black, and stainless steel (priced slightly higher at $329) — so you can effortlessly match the appliance to your existing kitchen decor.

The downside of this dishwasher is that it can be quite noisy, and some customers have complained about its limited loading capacity. It's also far from a high-tech appliance, so if you're looking for touch screens and app integrations, this model is not for you.