The Best Canned Black Bean Brand In Stores Isn't Bush's Or Goya

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Black beans are an extremely versatile legume you should absolutely keep on hand in your pantry. They're great in hearty stews, enchiladas and tacos, and even in baked goods (have you ever added black beans to your brownies? Trust us: Your baked treats will never be the same). If you haven't bought black beans in a while — or if you're looking for a better brand — you've come to the right place, because we have lots of thoughts on the best canned black bean brand on store shelves.

It might be surprising that neither Bush's nor Goya took the cake in our canned black bean ranking (these came in third and sixth place, respectively). Both of these brands have been reliable pantry staples for decades, and while we certainly won't be writing them off altogether, when it comes to black beans, a different brand is worthy of all the praise: La Costeña.

Another company that's been producing canned beans for decades, La Costeña's black beans are absolute winners. While their texture is the perfect blend of soft but firm enough to not be overly mushy, flavor is where these beans truly shine. Unlike some of the other black beans we taste-tested, La Costeña's version features tomato paste, onion, spices, salt, and jalapeño, which adds a savory depth and the perfect subtle spice that won't be overwhelming to the spice-averse. And while you probably wouldn't want to add these to your chocolate cakes, they'd make a great addition to any savory dish when you're looking to add a bit more protein.