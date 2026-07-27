The Best Canned Black Bean Brand In Stores Isn't Bush's Or Goya
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Black beans are an extremely versatile legume you should absolutely keep on hand in your pantry. They're great in hearty stews, enchiladas and tacos, and even in baked goods (have you ever added black beans to your brownies? Trust us: Your baked treats will never be the same). If you haven't bought black beans in a while — or if you're looking for a better brand — you've come to the right place, because we have lots of thoughts on the best canned black bean brand on store shelves.
It might be surprising that neither Bush's nor Goya took the cake in our canned black bean ranking (these came in third and sixth place, respectively). Both of these brands have been reliable pantry staples for decades, and while we certainly won't be writing them off altogether, when it comes to black beans, a different brand is worthy of all the praise: La Costeña.
Another company that's been producing canned beans for decades, La Costeña's black beans are absolute winners. While their texture is the perfect blend of soft but firm enough to not be overly mushy, flavor is where these beans truly shine. Unlike some of the other black beans we taste-tested, La Costeña's version features tomato paste, onion, spices, salt, and jalapeño, which adds a savory depth and the perfect subtle spice that won't be overwhelming to the spice-averse. And while you probably wouldn't want to add these to your chocolate cakes, they'd make a great addition to any savory dish when you're looking to add a bit more protein.
These canned black beans should be your first pick, hands-down
In case you were wondering, we're not alone in our opinion about La Costeña. Plenty of folks have shared their reviews for this product on both Amazon and Walmart — and they're overwhelmingly positive. One Walmart reviewer says that these "are not your typical black beans," praising the seasoning and calling them very tasty overall. Others too point to the delicious flavor of these canned black beans, which tastes like they were cooked fresh, and appreciate their tender but not mushy texture.
On Amazon, one reviewer shared a story about their kids, who don't like beans. However, when they tried La Costeña's canned black beans, "[they] actually had to tell [the kids] to eat some of the other food on their plates before they could have more beans." If that isn't a convincing review for this product, we don't know what is.
If you're convinced and are planning to purchase a can or two of these La Costeña's beans, you might be looking for a recipe that puts black beans in the spotlight. Luckily, we have quite a few in our repertoire. If you're looking for the perfect dip for summer parties, our spicy black bean dip is deserving of a spot on your appetizer table. For those trying to avoid red meat, perhaps our hearty black bean burger recipe will inspire you. And if you're looking for the perfect low-effort dish, our pumpkin queso and black bean nachos are a total crowd-pleaser.