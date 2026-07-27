100% Black Angus Beef And Baked Goods From Scratch: Customers Say This Texas-Based Burger Chain Is Absolutely Worth It In 2026
With inflated food prices and shrinking portions, it's hard to imagine that any fast-food restaurant is worth visiting in the big year of 2026. Of course, burger spots like McDonald's, Shake Shack, and Burger King will likely never lose their hype, but they all aren't what they used to be. Instead, may Tasting Table point you to a smaller chain that attracts a loyal following of its own: the Texas-based chain, P. Terry's Burger Stand.
P. Terry's first opened in 2005 in Austin, Texas, by founders Kathy and Patrick Terry. The first location had a '50s-style diner motif, serving delicious food and sublime customer service. Now, the American burger chain has expanded to more than 30 locations across Texas, including San Antonio, Richmond, New Braunfels, and Cedar Park. But despite its growth, fans say it's stayed true to its fresh, quality ingredients.
A trip to P. Terry's will surely involve 100% black Angus beef burgers and homemade baked goods like banana bread and chocolate chip cookies. But it also offers veggie or chicken burgers, hand-spun milkshakes, hand cut fries, and a breakfast menu served daily. It's no wonder people adore this iconic Texas chain in 2026: you can't go wrong with a simple, delicious menu.
Why Texans rave about this P. Terry's
Beyond being a delicious, family-owned burger chain, Texans appreciate that P. Terry's is also affordable. A plain hamburger is $3.10 and fries are $2.30, varying depending on the toppings and sides you add. "First time I had it I was blown away by the flavor to cost ratio. Think I'd pick it over Whataburger pretty much every time," one Redditor said. For comparison, Whataburger's plain burgers are $5.59 and fries are $3.39. "Burgers, fries, Coke, and a shake, out the door for $12. Shake Shack, In N Out, both can't hold a light to P Terry's," another Redditor said.
Other pros? P. Terry's is generally just a good company. For one, it's employee owned — in June 2026, the founders turned the company into an Employee Ownership Trust, giving more than 1,800 staff members stake in the chain. Plus, it also hosts quarterly "Giving Back Days" where it donates to Texas charities like Hungry Souls and ChildSafe. So each time you chow down on those burgers and baked goods made from scratch, know it's for a good cause.