With inflated food prices and shrinking portions, it's hard to imagine that any fast-food restaurant is worth visiting in the big year of 2026. Of course, burger spots like McDonald's, Shake Shack, and Burger King will likely never lose their hype, but they all aren't what they used to be. Instead, may Tasting Table point you to a smaller chain that attracts a loyal following of its own: the Texas-based chain, P. Terry's Burger Stand.

P. Terry's first opened in 2005 in Austin, Texas, by founders Kathy and Patrick Terry. The first location had a '50s-style diner motif, serving delicious food and sublime customer service. Now, the American burger chain has expanded to more than 30 locations across Texas, including San Antonio, Richmond, New Braunfels, and Cedar Park. But despite its growth, fans say it's stayed true to its fresh, quality ingredients.

A trip to P. Terry's will surely involve 100% black Angus beef burgers and homemade baked goods like banana bread and chocolate chip cookies. But it also offers veggie or chicken burgers, hand-spun milkshakes, hand cut fries, and a breakfast menu served daily. It's no wonder people adore this iconic Texas chain in 2026: you can't go wrong with a simple, delicious menu.