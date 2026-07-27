The Best Store-Bought Cherry Ice Cream Isn't From Ben & Jerry's Or Häagen-Dazs
Move over, chocolate. A new dessert sheriff is in town, and it's cherry ice cream. There will always be a special place in our hearts for chocolate chip cookie dough, fudge brownie, and other iconic ice cream flavors, but when we're craving a fruity, tart treat, we scour the frozen aisles for the best cherry ice cream we can find. It's a tough call — there are so many brands out there with deliciously creamy options — but one brand stands out from the rest in our eyes: Tillamook.
After ranking and reviewing nine store-bought cherry ice cream flavors, our winner was Tillamook Oregon Dark Cherry Ice Cream. The Oregon-based brand uses fresh milk and cream from dairy cows right in the Beaver State, as well as locally grown Oregon cherries — a deep red, juicy variety. Our reviewer said it's luscious, creamy, and has a subtle flavor that doesn't overwhelm the taste buds. The amount of real cherries swirled throughout the carton was another highlight; our reviewer thought it helped return focus to its smoothness, rather than chewiness.
You can find Tillamook's ice cream at most grocery stores. A family-sized carton is typically around $5 to $8, depending on container size and location. It's sold in both pint and 1.5-quart-sized options, perfect for sharing with family and friends or grabbing a scoop for yourself on a hot summer day. Sure, it doesn't have chocolate chips like Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia, but it doesn't need it: The cherries are incredible on their own.
What ice cream fans say about this flavor
It comes as no surprise that several Tillamook fans agree with our reviewer's assessment. "The quality of the ice cream in this specific flavor is the absolute highest. It just hits different. Creamier," one Redditor posted. "This is our household favorite," another commented. One reviewer mentioned that the flavor is unbelievably delicious and sophisticated — like the type of dessert you'd serve at a dinner party.
Customers aren't short on ideas for creations featuring this flavor, either. "I think I'll make a Coke float with it. Decadent!" said one commenter. Another chimed in, saying that drizzling Hershey's chocolate sauce on top creates an amazing cherry-chocolate combo. We also suggest slicing up some fresh cherries to put on top, or adding maraschino cherries and whipped cream to give it ice cream sundae flair. Make it even more classic with crushed peanuts or pecans, or put on top of homemade waffle cones. The possibilities are truly endless!