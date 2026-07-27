The Best Store-Bought Cherry Ice Cream Isn't From Ben & Jerry's Or Häagen-Dazs

Move over, chocolate. A new dessert sheriff is in town, and it's cherry ice cream. There will always be a special place in our hearts for chocolate chip cookie dough, fudge brownie, and other iconic ice cream flavors, but when we're craving a fruity, tart treat, we scour the frozen aisles for the best cherry ice cream we can find. It's a tough call — there are so many brands out there with deliciously creamy options — but one brand stands out from the rest in our eyes: Tillamook.

After ranking and reviewing nine store-bought cherry ice cream flavors, our winner was Tillamook Oregon Dark Cherry Ice Cream. The Oregon-based brand uses fresh milk and cream from dairy cows right in the Beaver State, as well as locally grown Oregon cherries — a deep red, juicy variety. Our reviewer said it's luscious, creamy, and has a subtle flavor that doesn't overwhelm the taste buds. The amount of real cherries swirled throughout the carton was another highlight; our reviewer thought it helped return focus to its smoothness, rather than chewiness.

You can find Tillamook's ice cream at most grocery stores. A family-sized carton is typically around $5 to $8, depending on container size and location. It's sold in both pint and 1.5-quart-sized options, perfect for sharing with family and friends or grabbing a scoop for yourself on a hot summer day. Sure, it doesn't have chocolate chips like Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia, but it doesn't need it: The cherries are incredible on their own.