I Tried 9 Store-Bought Cherry Ice Creams And Ranked Them Worst To Best
When it comes to ice cream, there are the classics, like basic chocolate and vanilla, and then there are those specialty flavors that not everyone likes but that some absolutely love. Cherry falls into this latter category. It's not a really out-there flavor, but the fact that it leans into its fruitiness instead of highlighting more approachable flavors means that it attracts a niche audience. Those who love bright, bold, fruity flavors that walk the line between refreshing and decadent are those to whom cherry ice cream arguably holds the greatest appeal.
But if you go to the frozen section of your local grocery store to find yourself some cherry ice cream, you'll see tons of different options available. For real cherry ice cream lovers, it can be difficult to decide which are actually worth buying and which are less impressive fruity ice cream specimens. But I've done some taste-testing of nine different cherry ice creams found at local grocery stores in my area to give you the info you need to make the best purchasing decision. I ranked these cherry ice creams according to flavor, focusing particularly on a natural-tasting cherry flavor instead of one that's more artificial, along with texture and color when relevant. Let's dive into the store-bought cherry ice cream landscape so you can enjoy your next bowl of ice cream more than ever.
9. Baskin-Robbins Cherries Jubilee
If you're already a big fan of cherries, then chances are, you've enjoyed cherries jubilee before. It's essentially just flambeed cherries over ice cream, and it usually has an interesting, boozy touch to it. It's clever for Baskin-Robbins to try to recreate the flavor profile in an ice cream, but ultimately, I did not enjoy its Cherries Jubilee ice cream. The main issue I encountered immediately when I tried this ice cream is its iciness — it has a level of iciness that I associate more with sorbet than I do proper ice cream. This led to an almost crunchy texture when the ice cream is really cold, along with a somewhat watery flavor that threw me off right away.
Another problem I have here is the fact that the cherry flavor in this ice cream tastes very artificial. That's unfortunately a problem when it comes to a lot of these products, but I think that artificiality is especially pronounced here. And to make matters worse, although this product promises a boozy rum note — which would ostensibly balance that strange cherry flavor out a bit — I really couldn't taste any rum at all. It's not the worst ice cream I've ever had in my life, but I definitely wouldn't choose this cherry flavor when there are better options at the grocery store.
8. Turkey Hill Black Cherry
I can totally appreciate a budget option, which is why I was hoping that I'd really enjoy Turkey Hill's Black Cherry ice cream. Unfortunately, though, this variety was far from my favorite. First of all, the package clearly states that this ice cream is artificially flavored. That's not necessarily a bad thing per se, but in this case, that artificiality is pronounced. It doesn't taste very much like actual fruit, instead leaning into those medicinal notes I remember from my childhood. When you add that to the fact that this isn't the richest, creamiest ice cream of the bunch, it's clear to see why it doesn't rank in the top half of this list.
Another problem I encountered with this ice cream is that the cherry chunks inside are absolutely huge. Personally, I don't find this very delicious, as I don't really want large chunks of frozen (but somehow still sort of gummy-feeling) fruit in my ice cream. The chunks are large enough that I found them kind of chewy, which detracted from the texture and consistency of the ice cream itself. However, I recognize that many ice cream lovers might actually enjoy this intense fruitiness, and if you fall into that camp, you should definitely try this ice cream out (as long as you don't mind that artificial-tasting flavor).
7. Friendly's Black Cherry Chocolate Chunk
As soon as I opened up my carton of Friendly's Black Cherry Chocolate Chunk, I was immediately taken aback. This is the pinkest ice cream I've ever seen, with a color that looks deeply, deeply unnatural. It's not like I've never seen ice cream that pretty clearly wasn't naturally colored before — it's just that this particular color sort of makes the ice cream look unappetizing. According to the ingredients list, it looks like beet juice, red 40, and blue 1 are all used for coloring. Everyone has differing views about artificial food colorings, but I'm not even sure why Friendly's would want to create this color in the first place.
But what about how the ice cream actually tastes? I think this brand also features a sort of artificial-tasting cherriness to it, but it's admittedly not as pronounced as it is with the two worst-ranked varieties on this list. Honestly, I kind of found the ice cream itself to be a bit bland, without the intensity of flavor I was expecting from the color. The little cherry pieces are nice and don't mess with the overall texture too much, while the "chocolate flavored chunks" are sweet and tasty, although the fact that they can't just be called "chocolate chunks" isn't promising. Overall, this isn't the worst cherry ice cream out there, but it certainly belongs in the bottom three.
6. Stop and Shop Deluxe Cherry Fudge Swirl
A lot of people overlook store brands when it comes to ice cream, but there are plenty of store brands of ice cream — including Stop and Shop's — that are actually pretty solid. And when it comes to Stop and Shop's Deluxe Cherry Fudge Swirl specifically? It falls in the middle of the pack. There's some note of artificiality here, too, unfortunately, which is why this variety ranks only sixth. However, that artificial note seems to be tempered by the fudge ripple you'll taste throughout the treat. I think there could've been even more fudge ripple, but that sweet, deep flavor really plays well with the bright fruitiness of the cherry.
Texture-wise, I found that this ice cream had an icy layer on top immediately when I opened the pint, but after digging out a decent-sized spoonful, I realized that the iciness does not permeate the whole container. It's definitely not the most exciting ice cream of the bunch, and there are better cherry ice creams out there. However, if you're looking for a basic, affordable store brand option, you could do worse than this Stop and Shop selection.
5. Häagen-Dazs Cherry Vanilla
My cherry ice cream hot take? Some ice creams lean into the whole cherry thing way, way too much. That intense fruitiness can overwhelm the palate easily, making you wish you were eating something simpler, like a solid vanilla ice cream. That's why I prefer when brands offer a little more nuance in their flavors, which is what you'll get when you choose Häagen-Dazs' Cherry Vanilla ice cream. It's a simple combo of flavors, but it's one that works: simple, creamy vanilla with dark, intense cherries. Instead of getting that weird, medicinal flavor here, you're actually tasting more of a genuine fruit note.
I think that the vanilla flavor here is much more pronounced than that of the cherry, which functions as sort of a background flavor. That may not sound ideal if you're specifically looking for a cherry ice cream, but I think it works really well. The strength and intensity of the cherries are tempered by the vanilla in the best way. And when you add in that signature Häagen-Dazs creaminess, it all comes together in a beautiful package.
That being said, this focus on vanilla may make this flavor taste somewhat boring to those who aren't generally fans of vanilla ice cream in the first place. Although I really enjoyed the interesting flavor balance in this selection, I think there are better-tasting cherry ice creams in this lineup.
4. Ben and Jerry's Cherry Garcia
In my experience, Ben and Jerry's delivers with most flavors, so it doesn't come as a surprise that the brand ranks so high on the cherry ice cream front with its Cherry Garcia flavor. This ice cream flavor contains real pieces of cherry along with fudge flakes, which help to break up that fruitiness and make for a more decadent treat. The ice cream itself is cherry-flavored, but it tastes quite natural compared to a lot of the lower-ranked varieties on this list, and it melds nicely with the fruit pieces and chocolate. When all of those elements come together, you get an ice cream that's somehow both sort of refreshing and chocolate-forward at the same time. The base of the ice cream is also missing that wild pop of color that makes some varieties less than appealing.
Although this ice cream wasn't the creamiest of the bunch, it still has a nice, soft texture that makes for easy scooping. Personally, I would've liked a bit more chocolate in the recipe, since this stuff leans toward the fruitier end of the spectrum. However, for ice cream shoppers who prefer just a touch of chocolate while cherry takes the starring role, this ice cream is a total success.
3. Häagen-Dazs Dark Cherry Truffle
Now, for those who really want to up the chocolate ante in their cherry ice cream, there's Häagen-Dazs Dark Cherry Truffle. I love that this brand offers more than one cherry ice cream, and although I enjoyed both, I think this one is infinitely more interesting than the vanilla variety. This is thanks to a couple of different factors. First of all, not only do you get cherries blended in with the ice cream so you can taste that fruitiness in every bite, but you'll also find "cherry ribbons," which introduce an extra, luxe texture into the ice cream and deliver a concentrated dose of cherry flavor. But what really makes this ice cream flavor stand out are the little pieces of chocolate truffles in the mix. They're there for their rich, chocolatey flavor, of course, but also for the slight, subtle crunch they offer.
I think that this is a really well-balanced cherry ice cream flavor that doesn't depend on cherries alone for its deliciousness. The only thing that keeps this ice cream from ranking higher on the list is its iciness. It was still rich and creamy, but at its most frozen, it had a bit of an icy texture that I don't love.
2. Lactaid Lactose-Free Cherry Fudge Chip
This limited edition Lactaid Lactose-Free Cherry Fudge Chip flavor really took me by surprise. I figured that, because people generally choose lactose-free ice cream due to health concerns rather than taste preference, this ice cream would be a noticeable step below most of the others on this list. But that's not what I found at all. If I hadn't known this was a lactose-free option, in fact, I never would've guessed it was any different from the other varieties that appear on this list. It has that velvety creaminess I'm looking for without any of the icy texture that I discovered in other brands' cherry ice creams. It also has almost jam-like cherry ribbons and fudge chips throughout the product, which only adds to its texture.
What I love about this ice cream is the fact that it's just such a classic iteration of cherry ice cream. Chocolate makes an appearance but isn't overpowering the fruity flavors, while there's enough cherry flavor there to make this feel like a summery treat. And somehow, even though this ice cream is artificially flavored, it doesn't taste it — it's totally missing that medicinal note that some cherry ice creams seem to have. Whether you're lactose-intolerant or not, this is an ice cream worth trying. (And if you are, check out these foods that are also surprisingly dairy-free.)
1. Tillamook Oregon Dark Cherry Ice Cream
So, if you're really looking for the best cherry ice cream out there, which variety should you look for? If you ask me, Tillamook's Oregon Dark Cherry Ice Cream is the way to go. Although it doesn't contain chocolate (which I look for in just about any fruity ice cream flavor), it still comes in the top spot in this ranking thanks to its luscious, creamy texture and the subtlety of its flavor. Even though the cherry note isn't as pronounced as it is in some of the other varieties here, I think that's a good thing — you aren't overwhelmed by cherry flavor as soon as you take a bite. Rather, that cherry note sneaks up on you, offering just the right amount of fruitiness.
The ice cream itself isn't the only element delivering that gorgeous cherry flavor, though, as the inclusion of cherry pieces also works in its favor. I found that these were well-integrated into the body of the ice cream, giving some more textural interest to the dessert without including too many chewy fruit pieces to distract you from the most essential of ice cream textures: creaminess. When you're looking for a cherry-flavored frozen treat that screams "cherry," this Tillamook ice cream might be your best bet.
Methodology
These cherry ice creams were selected based on availability. I chose varieties in which cherry is a defining feature of the ice cream flavor, although all of these varieties are slightly different takes on a basic cherry ice cream. The main criterion I used for this ranking was flavor. I ranked well-integrated, natural-tasting cherry flavors higher than those that had an artificial, medicinal taste to them, as well as those in which the cherry flavor was too pronounced. I also considered texture, wherein I looked for creaminess over iciness. Color sometimes played a role as well, with more brightly colored and more artificial-looking cherry ice creams ranking worse than their more natural-looking counterparts.