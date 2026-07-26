9 Fast Food Chains Customers Think Will Disappear Soon

Once upon a time, going out to eat — even to a fast food restaurant — was a relatively pleasant experience. You could basically guarantee that you'd get the opportunity to try a new, novel dish, or at least you'd trust that your old favorites would be as delicious as ever. But these days, that's not always the case. Many consumers are witnessing obvious drops in quality and value at restaurants across the board in the last several years, despite seemingly never-ending price increases. This is especially evident in the fast food sphere, perhaps because these restaurants are supposed to be known for their reliability and consistency.

In light of these quality and value issues (and because many are pinched for money at the end of every month), some consumers are choosing to forgo fast food entirely, contributing to the struggles many restaurant chains have faced amid the compounding challenges of the pandemic. These are just some of the reasons so many fast-food restaurants are closing in 2026 ... and why many fast food customers think other chains aren't far behind.

We've scoured several Reddit threads to take a closer look at the fast food restaurants customers think are going to go out of business soon. Whether they actually will or not remains to be seen, but it's certainly not a good look for these chains to be so obviously struggling.