Costco Customers Have Complaints About The 8-Piece Pyrex Deal. Here's Why They're Skipping It

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If you've purchased Pyrex glass lately and noticed quality issues, you are not alone. Many Costco shoppers feel that Pyrex isn't what it used to be. Customers who bought the store's 8-piece glass mixing bowl set have raised concerns about their durability. One of the biggest complaints about the Pyrex set, which consists of four glass bowls and four plastic lids, is that four lids aren't always included. A Reddit user started a thread on r/Costco to share how they've had to return the set twice because a lid was missing. The post gained a lot of attention.

In the replies, one commenter said they checked several boxes at their local Costco, and none had the fourth lid. Another Redditor added that they found all of the lids, but two bowls were cracked. On the product page of Costco's website, a reviewer stated every single lid had cracked.

Over on Instagram, a post promoting a re-release of the 8-piece Pyrex set received similar criticism. One commenter said they purchased it three times and there was a cracked bowl in each box. Others pointed out that although the set is marketed as eight pieces, only four are glass containers because the other four are lids. That's a minor quibble, and many bakeware sets are sold the same way, but it's a valid frustration. The biggest issue touched upon in the Instagram comments is more nuanced. Multiple Instagram users suggested that these bowls are of lower quality because they are "pyrex," not "PYREX."