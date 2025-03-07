12 Best Mixing Bowl Sets, According To Customer Reviews
Every kitchen should have a good set of mixing bowls. Whether you're whipping up some creamy garlic mashed red potatoes or making vanilla buttercream frosting for a birthday cake, you won't get very far without an appropriate bowl for combining the ingredients. Mixing bowl sets typically include at least three different-sized bowls, allowing you to prepare everything from smaller recipes to double or even triple batches to feed a crowd.
Choosing the best mixing bowl set will not only make it easier to prepare your favorite recipes. It will also ensure your investment pays off, with equipment that lasts years. We've rounded up a list of some of the top mixing bowl sets on the market.
We looked closely at customer reviews to help us compile this list, selecting only highly-rated products with hundreds or thousands of reviews. Additionally, we considered other features, such as the materials used for the bowls, the number of bowls that come with each set (and their capacities), and whether any lids or other accessories are included. Here are the best of the best, according to customers.
Glad Mixing Bowls Set
You can prepare so much more than decadent cake recipes in the three mixing bowls that are included in this set from Glad. The set includes 1.2-quart, 1.9-quart, and 3.6-quart BPA-free plastic bowls. Each features an embedded pour spout to minimize spills and messes when pouring, is dishwasher safe, and has a silicone base to keep it in place as you stir. The set of three nesting bowls is available in five color options: white, blue, blush pink, red, and sage green.
Individuals who have taken the time to review this set of mixing bowls speak very highly of it. Reviewers share that the bowls are sturdy, easy to clean, and lightweight. Some also highlight this set as a good value for the money. The bowls are very affordable compared to many other options on the market. Some reviewers, however, share that they wish that one of the bowls was larger to accommodate more recipes.
Purchase the Glad Mixing Bowls Set at Amazon from $14.99.
Pyrex Glass Mixing Bowl Set
If you're looking for a basic glass mixing bowl set, Pyrex is a trusted brand to consider. This set of three mixing bowls is crafted from durable tempered glass. The material is less prone to breakage, resists stains and odors, and is easy to clean in the dishwasher. Moreover, each of the 1-, 1.5-, and 2.5-quart glass bowls are also freezer- and microwave-safe, adding to their versatility.
The bowls nest for storage. However, it is important to point out that the largest bowl in this set is only 2.5-quarts, which is smaller than what you'll find in most other sets. There are also no lids included, so you'll need to plan to use plastic wrap or foil if you want to save any recipes in the fridge with this set.
Several thousand customers have taken the time to review this set of glass mixing bowls from Pyrex, with the vast majority giving it a 5-star rating. Many appreciate the quality construction, noting that the bowls are thick, durable, and easy to clean. Several also highlight this set as giving excellent value for the money. They are a reasonably-priced yet functional addition to the kitchen.
Purchase the Pyrex Glass Mixing Bowl Set at Amazon for $18.
FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set
You may also want to take a look at the FineDine stainless steel mixing bowl set. This set includes six nesting bowls, ranging in size from ¾-quart to 8-quart. With so many bowls — and such a wide range of sizes — it is one of the largest and most comprehensive sets to make our roundup. Each bowl is constructed from food-grade steel and is both freezer- and dishwasher-safe. The bowls have a flat bottom to keep them stable as you mix (but they do not have a nonstick base or come with lids, as some other sets do).
Tens of thousands of customers have rated this set of mixing bowls from FineDine. An overwhelming majority of them deemed the set deserving of a 5-star rating. One feature that many highlight in their write-ups is the variety of sizes. Customers appreciate being able to choose the ideal-sized mixing bowl for each task. They also appreciate how easy it is to clean the bowls in the dishwasher. However, some share that these bowls are thinner than they would like. They don't find them as sturdy or durable as other more expensive options.
Purchase the FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set at Amazon from $26.99.
OXO Good Grips Plastic Mixing Bowl Set
This set of mixing bowls from OXO Good grips is another budget-friendly option to consider. The set includes three plastic bowls — 1.5 quarts, 3 quarts, and 5 quarts — that nest for storage. Each bowl has a pour spout, a non-slip base for stability, and a non-slip handle. The set is available in four different color combinations, including white bowls with colorful grips or blue bowls with black grips.
Most customers who purchased these mixing bowls are glad they decided to give them a try. One feature that many mention in their write-ups is the overall design of the bowls. Several note that the non-slip grip on the base and handle helps them maintain better control as they're mixing. Others share that the V-shaped spout helps pour ingredients out of the bowl without making a mess. Customers also find these to be a lightweight, yet sturdy, option for those looking to get the best value.
Purchase the OXO Good Grips Plastic Mixing Bowl Set at Amazon for $27.99
Joseph Joseph Nesting Mixing Bowls Set
This set from Joseph Joseph comes with nine pieces total, including a 0.5-quart mixing bowl and a 4.8-quart mixing bowl. In addition to the two mixing bowls, the set also includes a colander, a sieve strainer, four measuring cups (¼-, ⅓-, ½-, and 1-cup), and a 1 tablespoon measure. Each piece is made from polypropylene plastic and is dishwasher safe (with the exception of the steel sieve). The nine pieces nest tightly together for efficient storage. This set is available in five different color combinations to coordinate with different kitchens.
The majority of customers speak highly of this set from Joseph Joseph. They appreciate how easily everything nests together, minimizing the amount of cabinet space they need to store all the tools they need. Customers also appreciate the minimalist design of the set, along with the wide array of color options that are available. Many also find that the mixing bowls are sturdy and able to help them combine various types of ingredients with ease.
Purchase the Joseph Joseph Nesting Mixing Bowls Set at Amazon for $37.
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set
The Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set includes three stainless steel bowls. The 1.5-quart, 3-quart, and 5-quart mixing bowls each include a white, tight-fitting lid, allowing you to store leftover batter, mashed potatoes, and more, directly in the bowl. The bowls and lids are all dishwasher safe for easy clean up. To make it easier to pour ingredients or liquids out of the bowls without making a mess on your counters, Cuisinart designed them with rolled edges. The three vessels also nest for compact storage in a cabinet.
The vast majority of customers who purchased this mixing bowl set gave it a 5-star rating. One feature that several praise is the stainless steel construction. They find the bowls to be a high-quality product, noting that they feel very solid and durable. Others appreciate that the set includes lids. These lids, they say, provide a tight seal, helping ensure that nothing spills and that any leftover ingredients or recipes last longer in the fridge. You can also buy this set of stainless steel mixing bowls with a vibrant red finish.
Purchase the Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set at Amazon from $39.
KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls
Home chefs who want to be prepared to make everything from a small serving of scrambled eggs to a double batch of their favorite chocolate chip cookies should consider this set of mixing bowls from KitchenAid. With five different bowl sizes, ranging from 1.5 quarts to 5.5 quarts, this set gives you the tools you need to meet varying needs.
These plastic bowls have a non-slip base to keep them from sliding around on your countertop as you mix ingredients by hand or with a mixer. The bowls also offer a pour spout to minimize messes on your countertops when you're pouring ingredients. This set nests for compact storage and is available in a light green "pistachio" or soothing blue "aqua sky" color. However, unlike some other sets, this one does not come with any lids for the bowls. So it might not be the right fit if you want to be able to store ingredients or extra batter for later use.
With thousands of customer reviews and a 4.7 average star rating, the majority of customers are very satisfied with this set of mixing bowls from KitchenAid. Many appreciate that the set includes five different bowl sizes to accommodate a range of recipes. They also appreciate the added features, such as the pour spout and non-slip base, noting that they make the bowls more functional. The color is another feature that several highlight, saying that it makes the bowls an attractive accessory in their kitchen.
Purchase the KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls at Amazon from $39.
Tupperware Heritage Wonderlier Storage Bowl Set
If you grew up with a kitchen full of Tupperware, you can relive that experience in your kitchen today. This Tupperware Heritage Wonderlier Storage Bowl Set incorporates vintage blue, green, pink, and yellow colors for the lids, which attach to each clear plastic bowl for an airtight seal. The set comes with five bowls, which nest together for compact storage.
The nostalgic design makes this set perfect for serving classic Southern potato salad at a picnic, making a box of brownies, or storing leftovers. Each bowl is also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. The set includes one 2-cup bowl, one 3.25-cup bowl, one 4.6-cup bowl, one 7.1-cup bowl, and one 10.5-cup bowl.
Customers have overwhelmingly positive things to say about this set of Tupperware mixing bowls. They appreciate the different bowl sizes and find that they are great for holding a variety of leftovers. Many also like the versatility of the set, noting that the vessels make excellent mixing bowls, serving bowls, and storage containers for the fridge. While many customers note that the lids provide a tight-fitting seal, a few are disappointed in their design. Some say they have to exert too much effort to get the lids to attach to the bowls properly, or that they won't attach properly at all.
Purchase the Tupperware Heritage Wonderlier Food Storage Bowl Set at Amazon for $39.99
Dowan Mixing Bowl Set
Mix up a delicious batch of fudgy brownies in style with the Dowan mixing bowl set. Each of the ceramic bowls in this three-piece set has a geometric design with various shades of blue, yellow, and red. The bowls have capacities of 1, 2, and 3.7 quarts, allowing them to accommodate a range of mixing needs.
While many sets offer larger bowls than you'll find in this set, these colorfully patterned mixing bowls can seamlessly transition from your kitchen counters to the dining table to serve a variety of dishes. The bowls are also oven-, dishwasher-, and microwave-safe, making them even more useful in the kitchen.
This set of mixing bowls comes very highly recommended by the majority of customers who have purchased it. Customers appreciate the attractive design, sharing that the bowls are perfect for everything from everyday mixing to hosting friends and family when entertaining. Most are also impressed by the quality of the bowls and the fact that they can also be used in the oven or microwave.
Purchase the Dowan Mixing Bowl Set at Amazon for $41.99.
Wildone Mixing Bowls with Lids Set
This set of Wildone Mixing Bowls with Lids will make a versatile addition to your kitchen. The set includes five stainless steel bowls, ranging from 0.63 quarts to 5 quarts. Each bowl also comes with an airtight lid, allowing the bowls to double as storage containers or serving bowls to bring to potlucks and picnics.
The lid for the 5-quart bowl features a removable center plug. Once removed, you can insert one of the three included graters, making it easy and mess-free to grate carrots, cheese, and more directly into the bowl. Each bowl also features stamped markings on the inside to aid with recipe prep and measuring ingredients.
Thousands of customers have reviewed this mixing bowl set from Wildone, with the vast majority giving it a 5-star rating. Many share that they appreciate the overall design of the bowls, highlighting the non-slip base, included lids, and grating inserts. Overall, customers find these bowls to be durable and built to last. However, some are not as impressed with the lids. They find that they don't properly fit the bowls, leading to an inadequate seal.
Purchase the Wildone Mixing Bowls with Lids Set at Amazon for $49.99.
OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set
This stainless steel mixing bowl set from OXO Good Grips can make a stylish and functional addition to your kitchen. The set includes three stainless steel mixing bowls, with capacities of 1.5 quarts, 3 quarts, and 5 quarts, to help you prepare a range of recipes. It is available in two sleek finish options to complement each space. Choose from classic white or a combination of blue and gray exteriors. Each bowl has a non-skid base and an insulated exterior to keep your hands from getting too hot or cold based on the contents of the bowl.
OXO is a trusted brand, and reviewers have very positive things to say about this set of mixing bowls from the company. Many appreciate how stylish the set is, while also noting that each bowl offers a sturdy feel. Customers also highlight the slip-resistant base in their reviews, sharing how it makes it easier to combine ingredients without worrying about the bowl sliding around.
Purchase the OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set at Amazon for $59.95.
Viking Culinary Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set
Many agree that stainless steel is the best mixing bowl material for both home and professional bakers. Consider this set from Viking if you're looking for a high-quality stainless option for your home kitchen. The set includes five different size bowls, including a large 8-quart bowl that you don't often find in other sets. The other bowls are 20 ounces, 1.5 quarts, 3 quarts, and 5 quarts.
Each size comes with an airtight lid, making it possible to store leftovers or transport recipes in the bowls. You can purchase a set with red, blue, or teal lids to match your preferences and coordinate with your kitchen decor. A few additional features of this set include the non-skid silicone base, wider rims for easier holding, and embossed measurements on the inside of each bowl.
These are another popular option, according to the vast majority of customers who have given the set a 5-star rating. Many of these customers are impressed by the quality of these bowls. They find them to be well-made and very sturdy. Customers also appreciate that the set comes with lids. The lids, they share, make it easier to store items in the bowl without worrying about trying to cover the top with foil or plastic wrap — though some wish they provided a better seal that was more leakproof and airtight.
Purchase the Viking Culinary Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set at Amazon for $59.99.
Methodology
As we curated this list of the best mixing bowl sets, we used customer reviews to help us narrow down our selections. Beyond considering the overall rating of each model, we also looked for sets that had been reviewed by several hundred (or, in many cases, several thousand) customers, to give us confidence that the star rating was an accurate reflection of each set's quality and performance.
All of the products we selected had a minimum rating of 4 stars, with many above 4.5 stars. In addition to looking at the ratings for each set, we also took other features into account to narrow down our selections. Some of the key features we compared included the number of mixing bowls in each set and their respective capacities, the materials used to make the bowls in each set, and any included pieces, such as lids, colanders, or measuring cups.