12 Best Mixing Bowl Sets, According To Customer Reviews

Every kitchen should have a good set of mixing bowls. Whether you're whipping up some creamy garlic mashed red potatoes or making vanilla buttercream frosting for a birthday cake, you won't get very far without an appropriate bowl for combining the ingredients. Mixing bowl sets typically include at least three different-sized bowls, allowing you to prepare everything from smaller recipes to double or even triple batches to feed a crowd.

Choosing the best mixing bowl set will not only make it easier to prepare your favorite recipes. It will also ensure your investment pays off, with equipment that lasts years. We've rounded up a list of some of the top mixing bowl sets on the market.

We looked closely at customer reviews to help us compile this list, selecting only highly-rated products with hundreds or thousands of reviews. Additionally, we considered other features, such as the materials used for the bowls, the number of bowls that come with each set (and their capacities), and whether any lids or other accessories are included. Here are the best of the best, according to customers.