The Misleading Marketing Behind Some 'Made With Avocado Oil' Labels

For over a decade, we've been hearing about the risk of fake olive oil. Even though those concerns were a bit exaggerated and the chances of buying fake olive oil are not as high as reports made it seem, that doesn't mean consumers are not at risk of other potentially inaccurate labelling where oils are concerned. The latest products to be wrapped up in controversy are those labelled 100% avocado oil.

A 2026 study from the journal Applied Food Research found that 48 of 54 products labeled as being made with avocado oil were chemically inconsistent with pure avocado oil. "If you're buying avocado oil products, it's very likely that you're not getting what you're paying for," Selina Wang, professor of food science at U.C. Davis and the study's lead author, told NPR.

Specifically, the products tested lacked compounds such as fatty acids and plant sterols that are found in genuine avocado oil. However, the products did contain higher levels of compounds found in other vegetable oils, like soybean oil. This suggests that despite avocado oil being the only oil listed, most of the products were probably made with either a blend of oils, or had the avocado content diluted with cheaper oil.

The study, conducted by researchers at U.C. Davis, tested products like potato chips fried in avocado oil and compiled a list of those which were consistent with avocado oil and those that were not. They tested two samples of each product, and the results were not always the same. One brand was tested twice, and one sample was deemed consistent while one was not.