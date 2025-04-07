Why You Should Never Buy Yellow Avocado Oil At The Store

Avocado oil has grown in popularity as individuals focus more on healthy eating and home cooks learn more about the oil's versatility, health benefits, and lovely mild flavor. But there's a dark secret hidden in the depths of this buttery oil's golden liquid.

Researchers from UC Davis found that at least 82% of its tested samples of avocado oils had gone stale prior to their expiration dates, or had been diluted with additional oils. They also discovered that some bottles labeled "pure" or "extra virgin" were made almost completely with the less expensive soybean oil. Meanwhile, a study published by Food Control found that nearly 70% of the private-label bottles it tested were adulterated or rancid.

So, how do you know which bottles are worth consuming? If you see an avocado oil that is yellowish to clear in color, walk the other way. The yellow color indicates that the avocado oil has been refined, meaning that strong chemicals have been used to purify the oil from sediment and remove what is seen as flaws. This can cause it to lose many of its health benefits and flavor, which isn't reflected on the label.