Why You Should Never Buy Yellow Avocado Oil At The Store
Avocado oil has grown in popularity as individuals focus more on healthy eating and home cooks learn more about the oil's versatility, health benefits, and lovely mild flavor. But there's a dark secret hidden in the depths of this buttery oil's golden liquid.
Researchers from UC Davis found that at least 82% of its tested samples of avocado oils had gone stale prior to their expiration dates, or had been diluted with additional oils. They also discovered that some bottles labeled "pure" or "extra virgin" were made almost completely with the less expensive soybean oil. Meanwhile, a study published by Food Control found that nearly 70% of the private-label bottles it tested were adulterated or rancid.
So, how do you know which bottles are worth consuming? If you see an avocado oil that is yellowish to clear in color, walk the other way. The yellow color indicates that the avocado oil has been refined, meaning that strong chemicals have been used to purify the oil from sediment and remove what is seen as flaws. This can cause it to lose many of its health benefits and flavor, which isn't reflected on the label.
Other signs that avocado oil is a no-go
In addition to the yellow color, avocado oil which is of poor quality has a rather unpleasant odor some describe as smelling like play dough. So if you've already got some avo oil in your pantry, give it the see-and-smell test, and if it checks these boxes, chuck it in the bin. While stale oil may not make you sick immediately, it may have free radicals in it that can damage the cells in your body. Too many free radicals cause damage to your body's molecules, leading to oxidative stress which puts your health at risk.
If you do happen to consume an oil that's past its prime, it's not the end of the world. Do be aware though that the oxidization process that makes oil go bad can destroy good fats and vitamins in the oil and food it is cooked into, which means you won't get the best out of your plate of food.
Virgin and extra-virgin avocado oils are the safer bet, as they are less processed than regular avocado oil. The color should be green, and the label should not have both refined and cold pressed stated on it. An oil cannot be both refined and cold-pressed. The latter is the traditional way of extracting the oil from the avocado fruit using mechanical means only, while the refining process involves high temperatures and chemicals. Also, cheaper avocado oils have often been diluted with other oils and aren't as pure as they might seem.