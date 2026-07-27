Costco Customers Avoid This Hot Food That's Sold Near The Rotisserie Chicken

When it comes to hot food, Costco has earned a reputation for its food court hot dogs as well as its rotisserie chickens. Based on the popularity of each, you might assume that any hot food sold at a Costco is just as popular, but that's not always the case. You can usually find barbecue ribs for sale near the rotisserie chicken, and numerous Costco shoppers have expressed their disappointment with them.

Personal tastes vary, but the dislike of Costco's ribs is quite well-documented. One Redditor recently said, "The hot ribs they sell by the rotisserie chicken are inedibly bad." A different thread from several months ago had other Redditors warning that the ribs were "dry and not tasty." A year ago, another poster summed it up by saying, "Too tough and not good." When our own taste tester reviewed the Costco BBQ Platter, they had many of the same complaints about the ribs.

The history of disappointment with Costco ribs goes back years. In a thread from 2024, a Redditor claimed they weren't fit to eat. "Meat was extremely tough and I could barely separate it from the bone," they added. The top reply was from someone with a similar experience. Four years ago, another Redditor who was excited to try the ribs since they liked Costco's other offerings said, "Absolutely terrible. Overcooked and chewy meat with zero smoke flavor." A poster on a different forum back in 2019 said, "This was not good. Over cooked and greasy."