Is It Ever Safe To Eat Leftover Food That's Been Out Overnight?

From parties that stretch late into the evening to post-dinner movie nights where the time gets away from you, there are countless reasons why food could've been left sitting out. However, it's a common mistake that everyone makes when storing leftovers. The USDA identifies leaving food out at unsafe temperatures as one of the two primary causes of foodborne illness. Eating food left out overnight is always, always a bad idea.

Throwing away food is frustrating — and it can be particularly irritating when it comes to dishes that required extra prep work to make. Still, even if you spent hours slow-smoking a brisket, or shelled out for a nice meal at an upscale restaurant and forgot to pop the takeout box in the fridge when you got home, it's better safe than sorry. At room temperature, harmful bacteria can spawn and grow and, if ingested, cause foodborne illness. In fact, the USDA calls the temperature range between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit the danger zone for its heightened potential to encourage bacterial development.

So, how long can you store cooked food on the counter? To be safe, all food that has been left out for two hours or more is considered unsafe to eat. If the room temperature is above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, such as at outdoor potlucks and backyard barbecues, then that food safety window shortens to just one hour.