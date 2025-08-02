10 Modern Food Safety Rules No One Followed In The '70s

Many people tend to look back fondly at the 1970s as simpler times. This may be true, but the reality is that it was also a far more dangerous era. Even in developed nations, like the United States, public health regulations were severely lacking. Wearing seatbelts in cars was optional, and standardized guidelines to prevent driving while intoxicated were still developing. Lead-based paint was legal, asbestos use was widespread, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was still very much in its infancy. Food safety was equally — if not more — underappreciated.

It's impossible to understate the importance of enforced food safety rules. An estimated 600 million people fall ill each year as a result of unsafe food (per the World Health Organization). Of those, around 420,000 cases have fatal outcomes, particularly among infants. The U.S.'s first meaningful food safety legislation was passed in 1906 in response to the prevalence of adulterated food and drugs. It took a number of serious foodborne illness outbreaks in the late '80s and early '90s for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to finally publish its Food Code. Regularly updated, the Food Code contains what many of us now recognize as basic food safety guidance.

However, back in the '70s, many food producers and suppliers didn't have the knowledge we do now. Even those who did often ignored food safety when there were very few repercussions. Today, we're going to examine some of the modern rules that were rarely followed back then.