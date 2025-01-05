The Food Safety Tips You Need When Serving Sandwiches In An Indoor Buffet
Who doesn't love a sandwich party? They're tasty, satisfying, offer loads of variety, and are relatively neat. Before you plan your next sandwich buffet, though, there are a few tips you should follow to prevent your guests from getting sick. Firstly, be careful with your ingredients. While lettuce is a staple on many sandwiches, a study conducted by Ohio State University revealed that leafy greens account for nearly 10% of all foodborne illnesses. Of course, that doesn't mean you should leave it off. Just watch out for recalls and rinse your greens thoroughly before cutting them up.
If you haven't purchased anything from the deli specifically for this event, check the dates to ensure your meat hasn't gone bad. The same goes for your cheese. Condiments that contain vinegar, such as ketchup and mustard, are acidic enough to leave out at room temperature. While mayonnaise gets a bad rap, it's no different from any food made with dairy or eggs — watch the clock and be careful how long you leave it out.
More about time and temperature
No matter what is in between the bread, time and temperature are important for preventing bacteria growth and keeping the entire sandwich safe to eat. If you are eating outdoors, you must follow the crucial food safety rule of keeping your food outside the "danger zone" of 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit for no more than two hours, or just one hour if the temperatures rise above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. However, since you are serving this meal indoors, simply avoid that danger zone.
For cold sandwiches, this means putting out a few at a time or placing an ice tray underneath. You can prepare the rest ahead of time, but keep them in the fridge until needed. (Wrap them in plastic, foil, or parchment paper to keep them fresh.) For hot sandwiches with Italian beef or meatballs, keep the fillings in a chafing pan, crockpot, or warmer above 140 degrees, along with pre-sliced buns for guests to fill themselves. You can also keep refills in a warm oven and bring out fresh trays as needed. When dishes need to stay hot or cold, check the temperature throughout the event to ensure they are still in the safe zone.
Keep your buffet clean
We all know that sharing means caring, but that's less than true when it comes to sharing germs. Thankfully, germs can be easy to avoid. If you want to avoid some major buffet red flags, use one cutting board for preparing produce and another for meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs to prevent cross-contamination from ingredients. Be sure to wash any previously used utensils or plates for any lingering food items before letting them come anywhere near ready-to-serve dishes.
At the buffet table, every ingredient should have its own serving utensils. If possible, wash or replace them with clean ones throughout the event. Place a bottle of sanitizer at the beginning of the line, along with clean plates and silverware, and ask your guests to take a clean plate every time they return to the line. Finally, as you're replenishing food, it's best to swap an empty serving dish for a fresh one instead of just refilling it. You never know if a serving dish has been contaminated, and it's better to be safe than sorry.