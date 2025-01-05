The Food Safety Tips You Need When Serving Sandwiches In An Indoor Buffet

Who doesn't love a sandwich party? They're tasty, satisfying, offer loads of variety, and are relatively neat. Before you plan your next sandwich buffet, though, there are a few tips you should follow to prevent your guests from getting sick. Firstly, be careful with your ingredients. While lettuce is a staple on many sandwiches, a study conducted by Ohio State University revealed that leafy greens account for nearly 10% of all foodborne illnesses. Of course, that doesn't mean you should leave it off. Just watch out for recalls and rinse your greens thoroughly before cutting them up.

Advertisement

If you haven't purchased anything from the deli specifically for this event, check the dates to ensure your meat hasn't gone bad. The same goes for your cheese. Condiments that contain vinegar, such as ketchup and mustard, are acidic enough to leave out at room temperature. While mayonnaise gets a bad rap, it's no different from any food made with dairy or eggs — watch the clock and be careful how long you leave it out.