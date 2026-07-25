7 Olive Garden Myths To Stop Believing

Olive Garden is a firm favorite for many Americans. In fact, while many claim to dislike it, this chain restaurant is actually very popular across the U.S. It has nearly 1,000 locations and over 99,000 employees, so it must be doing something right.

But before your next trip to Olive Garden, there are a few things you need to know. Firstly, despite some of the decor, this restaurant chain is not entirely as it seems. More on that later, but if you were hoping to transport yourself to Tuscany for the evening, we're sorry to say that's probably not going to happen. However, if you were hoping to eat scratch-made sauce in a clean environment, you're likely going to be pretty happy.

If you're now thinking "scratch-made? Olive Garden? Really?" You've come to the right place. Here, we unpack some of the Olive Garden myths you need to stop believing, and unpack questions around its food preparation techniques, its food deals (are the breadsticks truly never-ending?), and even its kitchen hygiene practices.