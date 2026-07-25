10 Defunct All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Chains That Deserve A Comeback

No type of restaurant seems more American than an all-you-can-eat buffet, but there have been several chains over the years that just didn't survive, no matter how beloved they once were. Something interesting we noticed as we delved deeper into the histories of these defunct buffet chains was how interconnected most of them were, with all but one having a parent-child connection to one or more other companies. When the parent companies went bankrupt (once or several times), it took some or all of their children with it. Over time, many fell into the pit of declining quality, trying to maintain low prices with buildings and machinery that were falling into disrepair. All the ones in the U.S. that were still open before the COVID-19 pandemic failed thereafter if they were still part of the chain.

While there are still a few all-you-can-eat buffet chains that still exist, people still think fondly of these defunct places and wish they'd reappear. It turns out that it's not an impossible wish. There's a functioning company that still owns the intellectual property for several of these buffets, and some of the chains' websites are still up and running. So, it's not an impossible dream to imagine your favorite chain buffet could make a comeback. Here are 10 all-you-can-eat buffet chains that customers certainly wish would return.