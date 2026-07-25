10 Defunct All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Chains That Deserve A Comeback
No type of restaurant seems more American than an all-you-can-eat buffet, but there have been several chains over the years that just didn't survive, no matter how beloved they once were. Something interesting we noticed as we delved deeper into the histories of these defunct buffet chains was how interconnected most of them were, with all but one having a parent-child connection to one or more other companies. When the parent companies went bankrupt (once or several times), it took some or all of their children with it. Over time, many fell into the pit of declining quality, trying to maintain low prices with buildings and machinery that were falling into disrepair. All the ones in the U.S. that were still open before the COVID-19 pandemic failed thereafter if they were still part of the chain.
While there are still a few all-you-can-eat buffet chains that still exist, people still think fondly of these defunct places and wish they'd reappear. It turns out that it's not an impossible wish. There's a functioning company that still owns the intellectual property for several of these buffets, and some of the chains' websites are still up and running. So, it's not an impossible dream to imagine your favorite chain buffet could make a comeback. Here are 10 all-you-can-eat buffet chains that customers certainly wish would return.
Barnhill's Buffet
Steve Barnhill opened the first Barnhill's Buffet in Pensacola, Florida, in 1991. Barnhill's was known as a place to get Southern-style comfort food like fried chicken, catfish, livers, pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, crave-worthy mac and cheese, veggies, and desserts. At the height of its success, there were over 40 locations in seven Southern states. Customers remember the earlier days of this chain fondly, recalling times when they visited often and could expect good food.
Barnhill sold the chain in 1995 and later moved to Texas. The chain changed hands a few times and began to decline financially in 2006, with hurricanes, gas prices, and customer budgets to blame. Barnhill first filed for bankruptcy in December 2007, and Star Buffet purchased 16 of the restaurants in February 2008. That year, Steve Barnhill also reopened some locations with lower prices, but those eventually closed, too. The last one closed in Jonesboro, Arkansas, sometime between 2020 and 2021 because of back-rent issues that began before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toward the end, customers remember the restaurants not being as clean and the food not tasting as good. So, it's the original buffet chain they pine for. If you're in Jacksonville, Arkansas, you can find a singular restaurant that Steve Barnhill opened under the name Barnhill's Steaks and Buffet. It was never a part of the original chain, although the logos and concept are similar, and there have been lawsuits related to trademark and other similarities.
Fire Mountain
Ryan's Restaurant Group launched Fire Mountain in the early 2000s as a more upscale companion to its long-running Ryan's chain. Its all-you-can-eat buffet didn't just stop at American comfort food, soups, and salads, but also included international offerings like Chinese and Italian food. Plus, it had cooking stations on display. Customers could count on a diverse offering of food and plenty of it, along with a lively atmosphere and vibrant colors to match. Those who remember it fondly say it was far better than Golden Corral, as well as being better than another now-defunct restaurant the parent company owned in Old Country Buffet (more about that one later).
Buffets Inc. converted around 50 to 60 Fire Mountain locations into Ryan's restaurants when it purchased the Ryan's chain in 2007. It also appears that some Ryan's locations eventually became Fire Mountains. Unfortunately, many locations closed their doors after the parent company's first bankruptcy in 2008. The company filed for bankruptcy again in 2012 and 2016, with the 2016 one under the name Buffets LLC, sending several restaurant chains it owned into obsolescence, including Fire Mountain. Buffets LLC had fallen into debt as a result of not only making less money than it needed to survive but also because of the financial fallout of a lawsuit.
Fresh Choice
Fresh Choice came to life as a healthy, fresh buffet option in Sunnyvale, California, in 1986. It held itself out as a healthy alternative to fast food. With lines often extending out the door, it seemed it would always exist. Early customers remember it fondly, thinking of all its delicious fresh veggies for salads (often seasonal and local), variety of salad dressings, pasta and sauces, pizza, muffins, and low-fat soups. There were all sorts of favorites, like a Chinese chicken salad and wonton chicken. It was a great place to eat when you were trying to be health-conscious or if you were a vegetarian, and even kids loved it.
The chain's downfall seemed to occur after it expanded into areas like Texas, where the salad bar buffet concept perhaps wasn't as well-received as in places along the West Coast. Plus, it had competition with other chains in those areas. It tried offering new menu items, but it also ended up having to raise prices and cut quality to try to save money. By 2012 (the year Fresh Choice filed for bankruptcy), most locations were gone except for a privately owned one in Gilroy, California. Unfortunately, that one permanently closed in 2025. Customers at the Gilroy location said the restaurant had broken machines, was run-down, dirty, and expensive, and offered poor service before it eventually closed down.
Furr's Fresh Buffet
Since Furr's was an old-school cafeteria for most of its existence, many forget that it became an all-you-can-eat buffet toward its end. Two brothers, Roy and Key Furr, opened Furr's as a cafeteria in 1946. So, memories of this restaurant go back generations. Some beloved favorites include the fried chicken, Salisbury steaks with gravy, and millionaire pie. Just thinking about all those great foods has customers on social media wishing that the restaurant would make a comeback in any incarnation.
The Furr brothers ended up selling it to K-Mart in 1980. Oddly, it wasn't K-Mart's only restaurant chain. It then changed hands a few times, starting in 1988. By the early 2010s, some locations had switched from a cafeteria to a buffet model — Furr's Fresh Buffet. It added display cooking areas, had the option for specialized bars like burger bars, and some had breakfast buffets on select days.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, it had many buffets scrambling to reinvent themselves in a relevant way. Unfortunately, the idea that Furr's had didn't quite work out, as it rebranded itself as Furr's All You Can Eat Marketplaces, a restaurant that could either provide a traditional buffet and/or prepared meals to go, depending on state regulations. Plus, it had regular grocery store items, hoping to become a one-stop shop. This new format didn't work; the final location closed in 2021, and its parent company, Fresh Acquisitions LLC, filed for bankruptcy.
HomeTown Buffet
Another beloved buffet chain that was unable to survive the COVID-19 pandemic was HomeTown Buffet. From the time it opened in 1989, people left with happy memories of visiting and eating its home-cooking-style buffet food. Not only were soups, salads, and entrees included in the price, but so were desserts and beverages. Plus, there were weekend breakfast buffets. Customers on social media who remember it in its heyday still wax sentimental about how good some of its foods were, like the BBQ beef ribs, roast beef, mac and cheese, fried corn fritters, carrots, chicken noodle soup, brownies, little cheesecakes, and bread pudding.
Buffets Inc. acquired HomeTown Buffet in 1996. In 1997, it turned some of its other acquisitions into HomeTown Buffets, which increased sales. However, if you remember, we already learned that Buffets Inc. filed for bankruptcy and ended up closing many of its restaurants in 2016. However, a few managed to stay open after the parent company changed its name. It was under the name VitaNova Brands that the parent company finally ended up closing its last remaining HomeTown Buffets permanently in October 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll. Interestingly, the parent company of Famous Dave's, BBQ Holdings, acquired the intellectual property for HomeTown Buffet in a 2021 auction. So, there's still slight hope for a HomeTown Buffet return in some incarnation.
International King's Table
International King's Table was among the first chain buffet restaurants in the U.S. The first one opened in the 1960s in Eugene, Oregon. The buffet was over 35 feet long and had all-American food offerings. The chain expanded throughout the Western area of the U.S., with 27 locations eventually open. Notably, it was former International King's Table executives who created Buffets Inc. together in 1983 (the parent company under which so many of the buffets on our list eventually died).
Those who used to visit this buffet said that the food was excellent and that they enjoyed going to eat there with their family or even for special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries. It had offerings like fried chicken, mashed potatoes, fried fish filets, fried oysters, roast beef, fruit salad, macaroni and cheese, cabbage, corn, and a salad station. Plus, there was a self-serve ice cream machine and items like pies, bread pudding, and apple crisp for dessert. Something else that customers remember from eating there as a child is getting a free balloon every time. A lot of people remember using coupons to get good deals.
Unfortunately, International King's Table closed permanently in 1998 after a bankruptcy. After being gone for so long, the chance of it returning is probably low, but it's certainly not impossible if someone still has access to the old recipes somewhere.
Old Country Buffet
Buffets Inc. first brought Old Country Buffet to life in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1984, opening up locations across the Midwest and Southeast. The buffet had various food islands full of homestyle American foods like fried and baked chicken, fried and baked fish, crab legs, ribs, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, veggies, cornbread dressing, soups, a salad bar, and plenty of desserts. Plus, there was a breakfast buffet on weekends. Customers remember it as being better than Golden Corral and as a place to get lots of food for a great price, often visiting for birthdays. Some locations even had a play area and a wandering bee mascot.
A lot of Old Country Buffets disappeared in 1997 after Buffets Inc. turned them into HomeTown Buffets. Under the name Buffet Holdings, the parent company declared bankruptcy and closed down more locations in 2008. Then, 2016 saw the parent company declaring bankruptcy again and shutting down many more locations, save for a few holdouts. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't good for the buffet industry, and the final locations closed in 2021, after its parent company declared bankruptcy yet a third time.
When BBQ Holdings bought the intellectual property for HomeTown Buffet at auction in 2021, it also bought it for Old Country Buffet. Interestingly, there's an Old Country Buffet website active on the internet as of this writing in 2026, and the fine print says that it's copyright 2025. That could truly hint at a potential comeback.
Ryan's
If you ever wondered what happened to Ryan's, it's another chain associated with Buffets Inc. and its various incarnations and bankruptcies. It actually started as a standalone restaurant in 1978 and didn't create its Mega Bar buffet until 1986. The buffet menu featured options like hamburgers, fried chicken, beef tips with mushroom gravy, vegetables, and a salad bar. Plus, it was a place where steak was affordable because it was included with your buffet. It had fresh rolls with honey butter and desserts baked in-house. It also had a display grill and meat-carving stations. On weekends, the buffet would feature seafood and more premium meats like prime rib and ham. Customers often visited for special occasions or weekend meals. They remember the chain with plenty of positive memories, often saying it was better and cheaper than Golden Corral.
Buffets Inc. bought Ryan's in 2006, and we already know about its many bankruptcies under different names. It started closing down ever more locations after its 2008, 2012, and 2016 bankruptcies. While some sites had been profitable before the bankruptcies, the parent company identified the most underperforming ones to close. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic succeeded in closing down the last remaining ones in 2021. However, for fans who would love to see it make a comeback, it's still possible since BBQ Holdings bought the intellectual property for this buffet chain as well.
Todai
Todai is the only one on our list that was a seafood-focused Japanese buffet. It opened in Southern California in 1985 and started expanding as a chain within a couple of years, even going international. In addition to seafood (including lobster) and sushi, it also served other Asian and Asian fusion dishes. You could watch chefs make all kinds of sushi. Plus, servers would walk around offering table service beef or steak, like in a Brazilian steakhouse. Many of the desserts were European-style pastries, and it included an area where you could get sweet crepes with a variety of fruits and toppings.
Customers remember it being better than most other buffets around, but it declined over time. So, the wish is for the return of Todai in its earlier glory. It was a popular choice for birthdays because you'd get a free meal on your birthday with another paid meal. It was, however, fairly expensive, with the buffet costing $30 to $40 and sushi being an add-on charge.
Restaurants with declining quality started closing earlier, but the last action on its U.S. Facebook site was in 2013. As of 2026, the Todai website is still active, with a notice that all its U.S. locations are closed for renovation until the end of 2017. However, 2017 came and went with no reopenings. Even the one that was still open in Seoul, South Korea, closed down in 2024, with customers starting to complain about the quality and the place being run down before its closure.
Zoopa and Zoopa Organic
Finally, we have Zoopa, a salad bar that Restaurants Unlimited opened in 1990 in Tukwila, Washington. In its final incarnation in later years, it claimed to be the world's first organic all-you-can-eat salad bar. Not only could you get salad, but it also had soups, baked potatoes, pasta, pizza, bagels, other baked goods, and ice cream. While some items, like the soups, were made in-house, other items, like baked goods and ice cream, came from local partners. Customers on social media noted that, despite being organic, the price of the buffet was less than that of some other local buffets.
In 1997, Restaurants Unlimited sold Zoopa to Fresh Choice. Fresh Choice filed for bankruptcy first in 2004, but that resulted in the closure of just a few Zoopas. Under the ownership of Fresh Choice, it shut down more locations in 2012, when Fresh Choice went bankrupt. The new franchise owner, former NASCAR driver Jerrod Sessler, was the one who reopened it in 2014 in Tukwila, Washington, as Zoopa Organic. Unfortunately, it didn't have the same quality, with customers complaining about the food and service, a poor selection, run-down machines, and having to purchase protein separately. By 2015, that location closed permanently, with Sessler planning to reopen it under a different name elsewhere. However, we couldn't find any proof that he ever did.