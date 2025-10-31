The Beloved Buffet Chain That Couldn't Survive The Pandemic

There are few things in the world that scream indulgence quite like an iconic American buffet. From Golden Corral to Sizzler's, the restaurant landscape was dotted with popular chains that laid out all-you-can-eat spreads at super affordable rates. And while the general decline had started in the early 2000s, the struggle became impossible to ignore during the pandemic. One beloved chain that couldn't survive it was Hometown Buffet.

Launched in 1990, Hometown Buffet had over 200 outlets across America at its peak. But a combination of factors, including the rise in popularity of fast-casual dining and an increased focus on health and nutrition, saw Buffets Inc (the company that owned the Hometown brand) file for bankruptcy three times — in 2008, 2012, and 2016. By the time COVID-19 hit, Hometown had closed nearly 90% of its locations. Already on shaky ground, the pandemic proved the final nail in the buffet giant's coffin.

While the restaurant industry as a whole was hit hard by the pandemic, things got particularly rough for the buffet business. Social distancing rules meant most restaurants were running at 50% capacity (according to one estimate, buffet-style restaurants need to be running at 75% capacity to start making a profit, while another benchmark suggested a minimum foot traffic of 6,000 people per day). For cheaper buffets like Hometown, which operated on wafer-thin margins to begin with, the numbers just did not add up.