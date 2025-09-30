The Little-Known Restaurant Chain Kmart Had In The Late '60s And Early '70s

In the battle of the discount stores, Walmart reigns supreme today, but that wasn't always the case. Another contender spread across the landscape for decades, offering many of the same goods at reasonable prices: Kmart. Both companies rose to prominence in the 1960s. While Kmart is nearly gone today, with only a couple of stores left in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, it was once such a key part of the shopping experience that it branched out into its own restaurant chain called Kmart Chef.

The Kmart Chef trademark was filed in 1967. Built in parking lots outside certain Kmart stores, the restaurant was a fast-food drive-in concept. Their first spot was in Pontiac, Michigan. After several more Michigan locations, they branched out to New Mexico, Illinois, Texas, Missouri, Kansas, and Pennsylvania. That was as far as they ever got, however. After opening just 11 locations, the chain closed up shop entirely in 1974.

Like most drive-ins, the menu offered standard fare including burgers, fries, and milkshakes. In 1972, the Pontiac location celebrated its 5th anniversary and customers could win a free bike. The local paper also offered a coupon for a 38-cent Big K hamburger, their version of a Big Mac or Whopper (normally 55 cents), and another for a 12-cent milkshake. Ads from 1973 offered a double cheeseburger, onion rings, and a drink for 88 cents. According to signs outside the restaurants in 1967, their regular hamburgers were just 18 cents. That was the same price as McDonald's at the time.