These Simple Fresh-Cut French Fries Have Been A Staple Of Pittsburgh Summers Since 1973

Pittsburgh loves French fries. Salads are topped with them, Primanti Bros. stuffs their sandwiches with them, and amusement park customers make orders a priority. According to a Facebook post from the Heinz History Center, the Potato Patch has been serving up fries since 1973 inside the Kennywood amusement park, and generations of Pittsburghers have licked their fingers after digging into loaded orders. Though the stand was first set up to peddle fried chicken, the fries soon won over the hearts and stomachs of park goers. "Did ya even go to Kennywood if you didn't go to the Potato Patch?!" wrote a fan on Instagram.

At the Potato Patch, hand-sliced Idaho potatoes are fried to order. Customizations include cheddar cheese, bacon, malt vinegar, gravy, and different kinds of seasoning salts. The fries coming out of the Potato Patch were once voted as best in the country, and around half a million orders are sold each summer. Though lines are consistent, many customers say the wait is worth it, and nostalgia seeps into each bite. "Potato patch fries are nostalgic and I get some every time I go. Don't confuse that with being good," wrote a customer on Reddit. The sentiment reverberates across social media channels, with many fans admitting that the fries may not be excellent, but there's just something about the order and the place that makes them a must.