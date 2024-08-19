If You Love French Fries With Vinegar, You Need To Add This Seasoning

There's something uniquely satisfying about drenching crispy French fries in tangy malt vinegar, a pairing beloved across the pond and celebrated in fish and chip shops for generations. This classic combo has spread beyond the United Kingdom; even Five Guys has embraced the tradition, offering vinegar bottles for customers to dash onto their fries. If you're a fan of that irresistible tang, there's a seasoning that can take your vinegar-tossed fries to the next level — Old Bay. This blend, originally created for crab boils, pairs perfectly with the sweet, mild malt vinegar. Use Old Bay on homemade or frozen fries for a burst of flavor, then dash on some vinegar before serving.

Old Bay works well with malt vinegar on fries because it enhances the dish's balance of flavors. The seasoning's blend of spices — paprika, celery salt, and pepper among others — adds a savory depth that contrasts perfectly with the vinegar's acidity. Salty fries benefit from acidic ingredients which cut through the rich, fatty flavors. This balance between fat and acid is what makes the combination so addictive, and Old Bay adds an extra layer of complexity that elevates the fries even further. The result is a fry that is bold and balanced, with every bite delivering a punch of flavor.