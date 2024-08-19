If You Love French Fries With Vinegar, You Need To Add This Seasoning
There's something uniquely satisfying about drenching crispy French fries in tangy malt vinegar, a pairing beloved across the pond and celebrated in fish and chip shops for generations. This classic combo has spread beyond the United Kingdom; even Five Guys has embraced the tradition, offering vinegar bottles for customers to dash onto their fries. If you're a fan of that irresistible tang, there's a seasoning that can take your vinegar-tossed fries to the next level — Old Bay. This blend, originally created for crab boils, pairs perfectly with the sweet, mild malt vinegar. Use Old Bay on homemade or frozen fries for a burst of flavor, then dash on some vinegar before serving.
Old Bay works well with malt vinegar on fries because it enhances the dish's balance of flavors. The seasoning's blend of spices — paprika, celery salt, and pepper among others — adds a savory depth that contrasts perfectly with the vinegar's acidity. Salty fries benefit from acidic ingredients which cut through the rich, fatty flavors. This balance between fat and acid is what makes the combination so addictive, and Old Bay adds an extra layer of complexity that elevates the fries even further. The result is a fry that is bold and balanced, with every bite delivering a punch of flavor.
Making Old Bay and malt vinegar fries
Using Old Bay and malt vinegar is a delicious way to add more flavor to homemade fries, and there are a few different ways you can make it. Instead of turning to the trusty yellow, blue, and red tin, you can make your own Old Bay seasoning. Cajun seasoning can work as an alternative, or even a mix of celery salt and paprika — the key spices in Old Bay. When it comes to application, try shaking the seasoning onto the fries before baking to let the flavors meld as they cook, then add another sprinkle once they're out of the oven for extra kick. For those who enjoy a good dipping sauce, try making your fry sauce with Old Bay as the star ingredient.
When it comes to vinegar, malt is the classic choice, and it can be drizzled over the fries before eating, adding that signature tangy zing. You can also serve it in cups on the side for dipping. If you don't have malt vinegar on hand, take inspiration from Thrasher's French Fries in Ocean City, MD, and try apple cider vinegar instead. Both types offer the acidity to balance the salty, seasoned fries. These tasty, unforgettable French fries pair well with fried fish, burgers, or on their own for a delicious, flavorful snack.