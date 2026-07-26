What's The Average Lifespan Of Aluminum Countertops?

Aluminum countertops can be an excellent alternative to more expensive materials like granite and quartz, providing a versatile, industrial-sleek design. However, replacing your kitchen countertops is a significant investment, and a key factor to consider when choosing a material is its durability. Tasting Table spoke with Kerrie Kelly, the creative director and design strategist behind Kerrie Kelly Studio, to find out just how long consumers can expect aluminum countertops to last. Like many materials, the average lifespan of aluminum counters is influenced by factors like maintenance and use.

"Aluminum countertops can last several decades when properly maintained, particularly in low-impact residential settings," Kelly says. While the material offers several advantages — it's lightweight, resistant to corrosion and water, and won't rust, according to the expert — it does have some drawbacks. The soft metal makes countertops more likely to scratch and dent in comparison to other popular kitchen countertop materials.

If you want your aluminum kitchen countertops to have a longer lifespan, Kelly has some suggestions: "Using cutting boards rather than cutting directly on the surface, avoiding abrasive cleaners and steel wool, wiping up acidic spills promptly, and using trivets for extremely hot cookware will all help preserve the finish." The biggest risk to the aesthetic and performance of aluminum counters over time is susceptibility to scratches and nicks. To best maintain this material, wipe up spills using the soft sponge edges and lint-free cloths, and utilize gentle cleaners so as not to damage the surface.