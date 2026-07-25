What Happens When You Forget To Turn Off Your Gas Grill?

Imagine that you fire up the grill, make a delicious feast of burgers, hot dogs, and grilled corn, and then pack it all up to eat inside. You turn off the lights on your back patio, clean up the grilling utensils, but it still feels like something is missing. Yep, you forgot to turn off your grill. This is unfortunately all too common — about 12,000 house fires happen each year due to grills — and is arguably the biggest gas-grill mistake to avoid to prevent disaster this summer.

Beyond fires, an unattended gas grill can mean damage to your grill and home. For one, you could waste propane gas or damage your grill's grates, ignitor, or knobs. The heat from the grill can melt nearby furniture or the siding of your house if it's too close, plus leftover grease can ignite and quickly become a dangerous house fire. Not to mention, hot grills can be burning hazards for children and pets roaming nearby.

The best way to avoid this grilling faux pas? Invest in a gas shutoff timer. Experts swear by this tool to save gas, energy, and to help protect your grill and backyard surroundings. Simply set the timer ahead of time, set it nearby, and it will automatically shut off supply to the grill when you're done cooking. You can purchase them at specialty grill stores or on Amazon, like this one from No Worriez. No need to worry about an overheated grill ruining your barbecues this summer.