5 Best Ice Cream Brands Made With Real Milk And Cream

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The joy of eating ice cream made with pure milk and cream — no additives or milk solids — is incomparable. It tastes rich and fresh, and the vibrant flavor of each ingredient shines through. Few things are as good as the original ice cream recipe: milk, cream, sugar, eggs, and a flavoring like vanilla, cacao powder, or strawberries.

Unfortunately, few tubs in grocery store freezers contain only milk and cream. Many have ingredients like whey or guar gum that can cheaply replace a portion of the milk fat and make the texture airier and creamier. These substances can also have a negative effect, though; the taste can become dimmer and more processed to some palates. As such, many shoppers prefer products closer to the traditional recipe, but finding them can be frustrating. I read labels on more than 40 brands of ice cream and uncovered only a handful that stuck to just five or six simple ingredients.

I decided to come up with a go-to list of the ice creams that I (and other shoppers) could trust to have the purest, most straightforward ingredients. It's not enough to just have the right things on the label, though — the products I chose also had to taste amazing, and not just in my opinion. I looked for good reviews and high ratings in online forums. In other words, I set out to figure out which brands sell the best-tasting ice cream made with pure milk, cream, and no monkey business.