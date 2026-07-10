Costco's New Ice Cream Find Is An Eco-Friendly Brand Customers Can't Wait To Get Their Paws On

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If bears could, they'd be lining up at their nearest Costco, trying to beat the summer heat with its latest find: Ice Cream for Bears. Despite the name, diligent human shoppers are the ones buying up the frozen Sundae Cups, and it's safe to say they're bear-y excited about them. "What is this cuteness?!" said one person on Instagram, while another quipped, "Love the marketing on these."

Sold in a box of 12 for $17.99, the Ice Cream for Bears Sundae Cups come in two flavors. Waves of Fudge features vanilla ice cream with fudge ribbons, while Caramel Dunes comes topped with caramel ribbons. Both options are made with grass-fed dairy, sweetened with raw honey, and definitely belong among the hands-down best Costco ice cream finds for summer 2026.

Many have expressed concern about the availability of the Sundae Cups. On Instagram, one such person said, "I am going to be furious if my Costco does not get these." As is the case with new Costco finds, only time will tell when and if all stores will get them — but in the grizzly case that your warehouse doesn't stock them, you can also find Ice Cream for Bears Frozen Ice Cream on Amazon.