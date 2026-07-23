The 10 Best Cabernet Sauvignons For Beginners

As the most widely grown grape in the world, cabernet sauvignon can be found in countries spanning the globe. The name is recognizable whether you know much about wine or not, highlighting its popularity far and wide. Originally from Bordeaux, France, it requires a long growing season to ripen well, resulting in a full-bodied wine with a complex character. Cabernet is commonly sold both as a single-varietal wine or blended with other grapes. Additionally, in several countries, wine can be labeled as cabernet sauvignon while still containing minor percentages of other grape varieties. With so many places growing it and types of wines made, it can be overwhelming to choose a bottle if your wine knowledge is limited.

Through my studies as a Certified Specialist of Wine and WSET Level 3 holder, as well as my travels to various wine regions around the world, my understanding of cabernet sauvignon can serve as a guidance. I've compiled a selection of the best cabernet sauvignons for beginners by choosing bottles that offer a range of examples of the variety. This includes wines from numerous regions, as well as different winemaking styles and growing conditions, in order to provide a broad view of the grape's potential.

Beginners don't need to buy the priciest cabernets on the market to get a grasp on the grape, but they should try several bottles. Read on for the best cabernet sauvignons to try if you're looking for a place to start.