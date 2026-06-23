What Makes Cabernet Sauvignon So Popular

Cabernet sauvignon is the most ubiquitous type of red wine in the viticultural sphere. From Napa Valley to Bordeaux, almost all types of red wine come from the cabernet sauvignon grape species. It's the most widely-planted grape variety in the world, and there's a reason for its passionate global fanbase. It's all about the wine's ease of production and wide range of complementary food pairings.

Cabernet sauvignon is a versatile grape variety suitable for growing in major wine-producing regions all around the globe. The crop flourishes in the unique micro-climates of Argentina, Italy, Australia, Chile, Washington, and California alike. Cabernet sauvignon grapes can be grown both on the coast and inland. In a glass, they can perform on their own as a single-variety wine or blended with other grape species to create a different tasting profile. PDO French Bordeaux is such a blend, bearing protected status for its distinctive terroir. Where cool-climated Bordeaux is earthy, subdued, and tannic, the cabernet sauvignons from California's volcanic soil, Mediterranean climate, and skin-ripening sunshine tend bolder and berry-forward.

Thanks to cabernet sauvignon's naturally loose cluster structure and thick skin, this hearty, resilient crop is highly resistant to fungus and disease, withstanding the dreaded mildew and bunch rot that often befall other grapes. Its relatively compact subterranean root system also makes the crop suitable for smaller plots or dry soil. Adaptable and affordable, cabernet grapes can tolerate periods of moderate drought, intense heat, and other weather-related stressors — which makes it the darling of growers worldwide, and keeps the price tag low for buyers.