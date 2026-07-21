Made In's Stainless Clad Cookware Gets This Chef's Seal Of Approval

While it is true that being a good chef requires skill, experience, and some creativity, any cook worth their salt (amateur or professional) knows that the cookware you use matters. Some pans are simply superior to others, and, as a general rule, stainless clad is revered for its durability, reliability, and versatility. That said, you can spend a pretty penny on a quality stainless frying pan, so it is important to do some homework before you bite the bullet and invest in a full set of cookware.

When I was approached to take Made In Stainless Clad cookware on a test cook, I jumped at the chance. As a professional chef with 18 years of experience, I have a lot of opinions about cookware. I have spent a lot of money on cookware designed for the home and for the professional kitchen with mixed results. What I am seeking is even heat distribution, a pan that can create a beautiful sear on a piece of meat, one that cleans easily, and one that isn't susceptible to wear and tear.

Made In introduced its first stainless frying pan in 2017 and has been going strong ever since. Its Stainless Clad line is designed with 5-ply construction (which helps with heat retention), has a proprietary Stay Cool handle, and has a lightweight aluminum core that helps transfer heat evenly across the pan. But how do these pans actually fare when they are put to the test?

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.