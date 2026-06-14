How Much You Really Need To Spend To Get A Good Frying Pan

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When you're cooking at home, a frying pan is probably going to be the most used piece you own, so you might think you need to spend a lot. The gold standard is usually stainless steel, which offers great durability along with even and responsive heating, and the big names in that category, like All-Clad, often run around $150. Considering that a good pan like that should last decades, that's actually not a bad cost per use, but is it really necessary? To find out we reached out to an expert, Chef Marc Forgione, a winner on "The Next Iron Chef" and restaurateur who recently participated in the launch of Red Barn Creamery Butter, to ask how much he thinks a home cook needs to spend to get a truly good frying pan.

Forgione told us that a frying pan is an important investment. "I think a frying pan is kind of like a bed. You know what I mean? Like, if there's something you're gonna spend money on, it should be something that you're gonna use," he said. However, he did note that you can get good pans at a reasonable price. "You shouldn't have to spend more than 100 bucks. Maybe you'll go a little higher. I mean, depending on what store you get it at," he added. Being a professional, Forgione goes a little more expensive for himself, revealing that he likes to use Made In Cookware for stainless steel pans, which are highly rated, and come in around $150. But looking at the highest-rated stainless steel frying pans, there are a number of options well below that price.