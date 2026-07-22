11 Discontinued KFC Items That Deserve A Revival

While KFC remains a staple for its famous bone-in fried chicken, there are a lot of beloved menu items that have disappeared over the years. Some have been gone for decades, while others linger in our more recent memories.

With enough customer interest and petitions, we've seen quite a few beloved but discontinued KFC menu items make a comeback. So, it seems that the company is listening to the voices of its customers. For example, we've seen potato wedges, popcorn chicken, Snackers, Twisters, and honey BBQ wings return to the menu. So, take heart if you've been wishing a favorite discontinued KFC menu item would make a return.

Quite a few of the items on our list have racked up plenty of signatures on petitions for their return, while others are ones that are fondly remembered on social media. There are a couple on our list that proved popular in other countries but never made the menu in the U.S., though we think they should be available if they ever return. Perhaps the menu isn't big enough to contain everything the chain has ever had, but we've identified 11 favorites and some novelty items that deserve at least a temporary, if not a permanent, revival.