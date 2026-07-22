11 Discontinued KFC Items That Deserve A Revival
While KFC remains a staple for its famous bone-in fried chicken, there are a lot of beloved menu items that have disappeared over the years. Some have been gone for decades, while others linger in our more recent memories.
With enough customer interest and petitions, we've seen quite a few beloved but discontinued KFC menu items make a comeback. So, it seems that the company is listening to the voices of its customers. For example, we've seen potato wedges, popcorn chicken, Snackers, Twisters, and honey BBQ wings return to the menu. So, take heart if you've been wishing a favorite discontinued KFC menu item would make a return.
Quite a few of the items on our list have racked up plenty of signatures on petitions for their return, while others are ones that are fondly remembered on social media. There are a couple on our list that proved popular in other countries but never made the menu in the U.S., though we think they should be available if they ever return. Perhaps the menu isn't big enough to contain everything the chain has ever had, but we've identified 11 favorites and some novelty items that deserve at least a temporary, if not a permanent, revival.
Little Bucket parfaits
Little Bucket parfaits were a classic dessert offering from KFC that spent several years on the menu. There were various flavors, such as lemon, strawberry shortcake, and chocolate creme, which customers on social media remember fondly. These single-serving multi-layered desserts were served cold and contained layers of graham crackers, pudding, whipped topping, and sprinkles. Some people say they visited KFC just to get these, while others even bought the frozen desserts in bulk to take home as a regular dessert. These sweet treats bring up such nostalgic memories that thousands of people who were fans of this dessert have signed petitions online for its return.
The parfaits were on the menu for years, dating back to 1969, which is why so many people have enduring memories of them. Unfortunately, the last year anyone got to enjoy one was 2012. It's not clear why they were discontinued, but that was notably not long after Sara Lee split up the food and beverage sections of its business. Furthermore, Bimbo started closing half of its Sara Lee plants in 2012, which also may have contributed to the loss of the dessert.
KFC Krushers
While KFC Krushers have yet to hit the U.S. menu, they were so popular in countries like Australia and New Zealand that there are multiple online petitions – one of which has over 12,000 signatures – vying for their return as of July 2026. Not only do Krushers deserve a revival in various countries, but we feel that we deserve to get to try them in the U.S., too.
For those of us who have never had the pleasure of trying them, Krushers were thick milkshakes that included crushed ice and came in a variety of flavors mixed in, such as chocolate hazelnut, mocha, kookies 'n' kream, Oreo, and strawberry. There were also flavors based on local desserts, including classic Australian sweet treats like Golden Gaytimes and lamingtons.
Krushers first hit KFC menus around 2009 and disappeared at some point in the late 2010s. Those researching why Krushers might have disappeared have come up with two theories. One is that the Krushers' machines were a pain to stock and clean. Thanks to all the messy ingredients gunking up the machines, the machines were allegedly often broken and took hours to clean at night. That meant employees would often have to start the process long before closing, taking the machine out of commission. The other issue was that they were high-calorie drinks, and KFC had announced plans to cut the calories per serving for the chain's products in countries such as the U.K. and Ireland.
Original fries
While KFC still has secret recipe fries on the menu, they don't fill the same void as the chain's original fries. As of writing, an online petition has over 4,000 signatures supporting its mission to restore the original fries to the menu.
Some people are perfectly happy with the new secret recipe fries that came out in 2020. In fact, some people will buy their chicken at KFC and then go elsewhere for traditional fries. Some people have stopped going to KFC altogether because of the fries issue. It's both the soggy texture and the seasoning of the secret recipe fries that a lot of people don't like.
KFC in the Bahamas actually did restore the original fries to its menu in April 2026, and fans on social media were happy for their return. Judging by the responses from customers in other places, such as the U.K., there's plenty of demand for a similar announcement elsewhere.
Beyond fried chicken products
If you're a fried-chicken fan turned vegan or vegetarian, you still don't necessarily lose that craving for good, crispy fried chicken products. In 2019, KFC debuted Beyond Fried Chicken on its menu. It was 100% plant-based, but it was fried in the same oil as the chain's regular fried chicken. Vegans and vegetarians in Atlanta, where it was first tested, were ready to pounce the moment it hit the menu, as it wasn't even on the menu for five hours before it sold out.
Sadly, the range has since disappeared. While you can still get a vegan option in countries like the U.K. — which offers a Quorn-based burger — the U.S. is now without a plant-based alternative. Something to note is that some people liked KFC's Beyond range better when it first came out than later, sparking speculations that the recipe changed. So, some of those wishing for its return hope that it comes back in its original incarnation.
The odds of it selling as well as real chicken were always slim, but it's a shame that it doesn't still exist on the menu for those who do want it. Some other fast food chains have proven similarly reluctant to go all out with plant-based options in the U.S. For example, McDonald's only debuted its McPlant Nuggets in countries outside the U.S. For vegetarians and vegans, the options in the fast food sphere are pretty slim.
Fried chicken and donuts sandwich
The KFC donut chicken sandwich wasn't the most gourmet thing that ever made it to the menu, but it was special enough for customers to still think about it to this day. It was exactly what it sounds like: A fried chicken fillet sandwich that used two glazed donuts to replace regular buns. Yes, it looked like something you'd pick up from the fair — and no, it's probably not something you'd want to eat every day — but that was the beauty of it.
We know of only two occasions when the donut chicken sandwich was on the KFC menu: once during its 2019 trial run and then again when it hit the mainstream menu in February 2020. Its launch pre-dated COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns by just a few weeks, and it certainly provided some interesting social media video content from those who decided to try it in quarantine. It took the "finger lickin' good" KFC catch phrase to a whole different level since it was such a messy sandwich to eat.
Just like chicken and waffles, donuts and fried chicken go together surprisingly well, juxtaposing sweet and salty, crunchy and gooey. Considering that it came in at 1,100 calories, 65 grams of fat, and was taller than most mouths, maybe KFC could make the bun out of a singular split donut next time? If it does return, perhaps this is the type of sandwich that might be better shared with a friend (or several) anyway.
Double Down
The KFC Double Down may have disappeared from the U.S. menu a few years ago, but it's still one of the many discontinued fast food menu items with a cult following. This bunless menu item first came out in 2010, featuring two of everything: fried chicken fillets, hickory-smoked bacon pieces, and cheese slices. Plus, it included sauce to help tie all the flavors together. This is another menu item still popular enough post-discontinuation to receive a fair number of online petition signatures.
Without a bun, it's a messy endeavor to eat, but fans think it's well worth the effort. Several people on social media have even jokingly referred to it as the Southern or American version of chicken cordon bleu. The item has also popped up on the menu in other countries, including South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and the U.K. The chain did bring it back to the U.S. in 2023 after nearly 10 years, but it was only for four weeks. However, the chain did get a lot of profitable mileage on its brief return by offering pre-orders (knowing how popular it would be) and even offering a limited amount of Double Down merch.
BBQ pulled chicken
While you can often find pulled chicken at a local barbecue joint, it's not exactly a common feature on fast food menus, which is why KFC's version deserves a revival. Those who remember this menu item have started an online petition on Change.org, claiming that it "created an unforgettable taste that is still missed by many."
The pulled chicken line was launched outside the U.S. in 2014, providing a taste of the American South. In the U.K., this lineup included BBQ pulled chicken that was slow-cooked in a sweet molasses sauce for two hours. The sandwich version came on a brioche bun and included two chicken fingers. Then, it was topped with not-so-traditional paprika coleslaw. There was also a burger meal version, a Twister version, and a chicken Lil'Wrap version.
KFC did offer a honey BBQ chicken sandwich in the U.S. for a while, but the meat was fried, not pulled. So, it was definitely not the same thing. We're betting that since non-BBQ fast-food restaurants don't tend to have a pulled chicken sandwich on the menu, KFC could get some people through the door with its return.
Country-style barbecue ribs
Speaking of KFC and BBQ, the menu item we'd absolutely go to KFC to get if it ever returned is the country-style barbecue ribs. They certainly deserve a revival, but we're not holding out too much hope, especially since KFC doesn't tend to branch out beyond chicken these days. However, these discontinued saucy ribs still have people talking and reminiscing about them decades later.
Country style barbecue ribs first came out in the 1970s. KFC coated the ribs in the same original recipe KFC flour as its fried chicken and used its pressure fryer to cook them. Then, KFC added BBQ sauce to the crisply-fried ribs before baking and serving them.
Ribs disappeared from the menu at some point in the 1980s. According to those who apparently worked for the fast food chain at the time, they already had a lower profit margin than KFC's chicken. Ultimately, the chain removed the ribs from the menu, and they just never returned. The problem is that there's literally nothing like them to be found. So, anyone craving them is just out of luck unless KFC so graciously decides to revive them one day — or they attempt to make them at home with a copycat recipe.
Finger Lickin' Good sauce
In 2015, KFC joined the ranks of the many chicken restaurants that have created their own signature sauces. In this case, it was the KFC Finger Lickin' Good Sauce. Some thought it was similar to Raising Cane's sauce, while others found it closer to Chick-fil-A's sauce.
But in August 2020, when we were all still in the uncertain early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, KFC decided to get rid of its famous "finger lickin' good" slogan since the idea of licking fingers had become far from appealing. Around the same time, the Finger Lickin' Good sauce disappeared. Once it was gone, people were quick to take to social media to air their discontent over its disappearance. Those trying to create copycat versions of the original sauce included condiments such as mayo, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon mustard, along with the likes of dill pickle juice, sugar, onion, salt, pepper, and paprika. If you're really desperate, we also found a singular sauce packet on eBay going for $2,500.
In October 2020, two months after it temporarily ditched its old catchphrase, KFC introduced a new option that was creatively named KFC Sauce. It claimed to have started work on the new condiment even before the pandemic had made the name of its old sauce sound more unappealing. One person comparing the old and new sauce side by side found the KFC Finger Lickin' Good Sauce to be more vinegary, spicy, and thick. While the new sauce has a smoother consistency, its predecessor is still the winner on the flavor front.
Cheetos chicken sandwich
Another novelty menu item on our list that needs a revival is the Cheetos chicken sandwich. The luridly orange sandwich was released for a limited time in 2019, but some fans wish it had become a regular menu item. Not only were there actual Cheetos in this chicken sandwich, but the crispy fried chicken filet was also coated in Cheetos sauce, meaning the whole thing tasted like Cheetos overload. Plus, it contained mayo as a condiment.
Some have gone as far as to describe this as the best fast food chicken sandwich they've ever had. Sure, you could technically order a KFC chicken sandwich today and put your own Cheetos in it, but it wouldn't include the Cheetos special sauce coating. The sauce was so good that some people suggested ordering extra sauce.
There was a lot of Cheetos fanfare with this release, with the chain doing a special pop-up event in a New York location. At the event, not only did the chicken sandwich receive a Cheetos upgrade, but so did the French fries, mac and cheese, and hot wings. Unfortunately, once the sandwich had its brief moment in the sun, it disappeared quickly. But even several years later, fans of the sandwich have taken to social media begging KFC for a comeback. There was a version of it available at the KFC in Spain in 2023 that included cheese and bacon. Plus, you could order small tubs of KFC Cheetos sauce separately. But, alas, it has not yet returned to the U.S. in any incarnation.
Hot rolls
Something that we'd love to see KFC get back is its hot rolls, which disappeared after the chain switched to biscuits in 1981. During Colonel Sanders' lifetime, the bread item of choice on the menu was hot rolls. They came as part of several of the chicken packages that the chain sold. You could buy them separately by the dozen for $0.45 or by the half dozen for just $0.25.
Sanders and his wife opened the Claudia Sanders Dinner House after they created KFC. Not only is it one of the best chicken restaurants in the U.S., but it still serves its famous homemade rolls. Even better, these rolls are unlimited when you order the restaurant's family dinners. So, the rolls haven't completely disappeared, but they haven't been available at KFC for decades. Unfortunately, those who can't easily access the rolls via the Kentucky restaurant say they haven't been able to find any rolls that matched KFC's hot rolls elsewhere ever since.
Interestingly, people on the internet have managed to scrounge up a copy of the recipe for Mrs. Harland Sanders' refrigerator rolls, which are supposedly the same ones KFC used to have. It calls for three types of leavener: yeast, baking soda, and baking powder. Plus, it includes mashed potatoes. You could pick these up from the fast food chain, but we're pretty sure the mashed potatoes — which KFC doesn't actually make from fresh spuds – don't taste like they used to. So, you might need to do some time traveling to get this recipe just right.