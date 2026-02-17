2 Classic KFC Desserts Fans Can't Help But Remember

KFC's famous chicken and southern-style sides don't leave much room in your stomach for something sweet, which is why some diners may have no idea the chicken chain offered desserts. But for those who have been visiting for decades, two of KFC's sweets are downright iconic: The chocolate chip cookie and Little Bucket parfaits, both of which are discontinued KFC menu items we'll probably never see again.

The Little Bucket parfaits were small dessert cups with a graham cracker crust on the bottom, layers of flavored filling, and whipped cream on top. There were three flavors: Chocolate Creme (with chocolate pudding and sprinkles), Strawberry Shortcake (with strawberry filling), and Lemon Creme (with a lemon custard-like concoction). These parfaits were sold throughout the 1970s and '80s, but despite how beloved they were, KFC unceremoniously yanked them from the menu in 2012. Fans have mourned them ever since, with one Reddit user calling the cups "The greatest fast food dessert option ever." Some disgruntled customers have even petitioned for KFC to bring them back.

KFC's chocolate chip cookie was available to order until 2023. When we ranked fast food desserts from worst to best, we found the cookies to be decent if not remarkable, but some customers truly loved them — one Reddit user wrote that they "Never forgave [KFC] for taking them away." Fans of these dearly departed sweets have been left asking why did they have to leave?