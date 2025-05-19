You'll Find McDonald's McPlant Nuggets In These 2 Countries

For most vegans, plant-based McNuggets are only a fantasy. But, in some parts of the world, they're real. In France and Germany, McDonald's offers a vegan version of its iconic McNuggets — what it so fittingly calls McPlant Nuggets. Made from a base of wheat and pea proteins, McDonald's McPlant Nuggets launched in collaboration with Beyond Meat in 2023 to deliver an impressive 13 grams of protein per each 100-gram serving. Available in orders of four, six, nine, and 20, McDonald's McPlant Nuggets can be enjoyed with or without sauce, with your vegan dipping options being the traditional tomato ketchup, Sweet Chilli Dip, Sweet and Sour Dip, or the Sweet Curry Dip.

Vegans in France and Germany — whether they're just visiting or living there full time — will also be happy to know that McDonald's Europe French fries have different ingredients and are also vegan. Unlike McDonald's in the U.S., McDonald's fries in Europe contain no natural beef flavoring. But not only can you pair your McPlant Nuggets with French fries when you visit a McDonald's in France or Germany, you can also help yourself to other vegetarian-friendly options found on the countries' menus.

At McDonald's France, you can also choose from the The Veggie McWrap, or The McVeggie Burger. McDonald's Germany also serves a McPlant Burger, made in collaboration with Beyond Meat like the nuggets, although it must be ordered without cheese to be fully vegan. But, with all these options available abroad, why does McDonald's U.S. still not offer a single vegan option?