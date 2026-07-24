The Unexpected Boxed Ingredient That Makes Cheeseburgers 10X More Flavorful

If you're looking to improve the taste of your homemade cheeseburgers and have already tried toasting buns in rendered fat, head to your cupboard. Among the clever ways to use boxed mac and cheese is mixing the cheese powder with raw ground beef. The secret ingredient can be seamlessly mixed into patties to add tangy umami flavor with little effort.

Simply sprinkle a tablespoon or two into a pound of ground beef. You can add more or less as you please, then cook the patties as usual. Since mac and cheese powder is a dry ingredient, you'll want to make sure the burger doesn't become dry or crumbly. To ensure a moist patty, offset the powder with a small amount of liquid, like a spoonful of Worcestershire sauce or beef broth for extra flavor, an egg or a pat of butter, or even a quick splash of milk. The inclusion will help bind the mixture and keep the burger tender while it cooks.

If you don't have mac and cheese at home, cheese powder can be mixed into bowls of ground beef, chopped herbs, and your favorite spices and seasonings. Use a fattier beef blend, like an 80/20 mix, and try to avoid overmixing the meat after adding the powder to retain the texture of the ingredients. Chilling formed patties before placing them on the grill helps ensure the pieces stay tender and don't fall apart during the cook.