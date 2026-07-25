The Depression-Era Kitchenware People Collected That Came In Cereal Boxes

Free surprises with our cereal are nothing new. Whenever you grew up, you likely have fond nostalgia for cereal box prizes from the past. But a century ago, people could expect to find things in those cereal boxes far more useful, lasting, and aesthetically pleasing than, say, trading cards or plastic racecars. And today, these items are even more valuable, making them some of the most worthwhile vintage kitchen items to hunt down. We're talking about oatmeal glass.

Oatmeal glass is called such because it was literally packed into oatmeal boxes in the 1920s and '30s. Shoppers stocking up for their families' breakfast could find teacups, saucers, juice glasses, bowls, creamers, and more. It's hard to imagine finding something this large, not to mention a practical and decorative item, in your cereal, but there's a reason brands like Quaker Oats did this.

This was the era of the Great Depression. People were struggling with unemployment and household budgets were incredibly tight. Brands needed to give consumers an incentive to choose them, and they provided a perk for those who did. Being able to collect serveware through cereal purchases was an incentive indeed. It was made possible by developments in glassware manufacturing that drove production costs down so low that companies could sell pieces for less than 5 cents — and even give them away for free.